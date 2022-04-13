Indore: Health Mela to be organised in all blocks on April 18-22

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the directions of the ministry of health and family welfare, the district administration and health department will organise a ‘Health Mela’ in all blocks of the district from April 18 to April 22. The mela will be organised as part of the celebrations of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and a meeting was also chaired by the administrative officials to ensure effective planning and execution of the event.

Moreover, not only the health department but also various other departments, including youth affairs and sports, AYUSH, school education, women and child development, culture, information and broadcasting, Panchayati Raj Institution and urban development, state health authority, food and drug administration department and any other department according to the context of local needs will coordinate with each other in conducting a successful mela.

According to health officials, the primary objectives of the mela include increasing health awareness of the population for the prevention of various communicable and non-communicable diseases, motivating beneficiaries through innovative mass media and mid-media activities to make positive health behaviour changes, providing screening for early diagnosis, basic health care services, including referrals, and others.

“Fifteen stalls will be put up at the fair where physicians, orthopaedic surgeons, eye specialists and gynaecologists will provide free health checkups to people,” health department officials said, adding, “A total of 63 diagnostics facilities and 172 essential drugs will be provided to the public at the fair.”

The first mela will be organised at Pivday on April 18, at Sanwer on April 19, at Depalpur on April 20, and at Mhow on April 21.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:50 PM IST