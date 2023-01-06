Indore Sports Update: Plantation in memory of ex-cricketer Subodh Saxena

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MYCC Club organized a function in memory of former Ranji player late Subodh Saxena at Gymkhana ground in which IDCA president Kailash Vijayvargiya, former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale, sports critic Suryaprakash Chaturvedi, renowned commentator Sushil Doshi and senior sports journalist Dr Ashok Kumut, Mrs Saxena and her son Ashish Saxena, Bhagwandas Sutar, Kannu Panwar, Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Devashish Nilose, Amay Khurasia, Parvindar Raina and Abhisheik Pancholi were present.

Vijayvargiya described his untimely demise as a loss to the sports world and paid rich tribute. Jagdale shared old memories and said about a match he played with him. Chaturvedi also talked about him in detail. All former cricketers also paid to Saxena.

On this occasion, Kailash Vijayvargiya planted saplings in memory of Subodh bhai. The programme was conducted by Sushim Pagare and Dinesh Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.

Sunrise Football Club, SAF, Nutan Football, Youth Football Club in last 8

In memory of Jai Rathore, a football tournament was organi8sed here at Nehru Stadium on Thursday. In the first match, Sunrise Football Club defeated Valmiki Football Club by 3-1. In the second match, SAF Boys beat Indore Football Club by 3-0 while in the third match Nutan Football Club beat Anand Football Club by 2-0. In the fourth match, Youth Football Club beat Union XI Football Club by 1-0.

Indore, Gwalior in final

Madhya Pradesh Government Higher Education Department and DAVV are jointly organizing a state-level men's cricket competition at Shri Atal Bihari Bajpayee Arts and Commerce College. On Thursday, semi-final matches were played between Gwalior division and Jabalpur division, in which Gwalior division won the toss and decided to field first. Jabalpur division set a target of 118 runs in the stipulated40 overs. Geet Dhingra scored 40 runs in 32 balls and Sumit Rajput scored 25 runs in 31 balls. While bowling on behalf of Gwalior division, Divyanshu Yadav took 5 wickets for 13 runs in 7 overs. In response, Gwalior division reached the target by losing 7 wickets for 120 runs, in which captain Zafar Uddin Alwar made 29 runs in 55 balls and Ahmed also scored 29 not out, Prakhar Pandey took three wickets in bowling from Jabalpur, Gwalior won the match by 3 wicket.

In other semi-final, Ujjain division won the toss and decided to field first. Indore division scored 289 runs in 36 overs. Nikunj Jain scored 170 runs in 106 balls and Shubham Kumar contributed 46 runs in 38 balls for Indore division. From Ujjain, Neeraj Sharma took two wickets for 48 runs in five overs. Chasing 290 runs, Ujjain got all out for 179 runs in 34.4 overs. From Ujjain, Naveen Yadav contributed 55 runs in 57 balls and Krishi Sharda contributed 44 runs in 56 balls. Thus Indore won by 110 runs.Dr. Mahendra Mishra, Dr Hardeep Singh Ruppal, Dr Nilesh Mandloi, Praveen Mane were present on the occasion of semi-final match.

Annual Sports Festival Spirit-2023 at RPL Maheshwari College

One-sided matches in cricket, kabaddi

In Sports Festival, Spirit-2023 of RPL Maheshwari College, one -sided matches were seen in kabaddi and cricket on Thursday.

In cricket, Maheshwari Rockers defeated Maheshwari Warriors by eight wickets in a one-sided match. In the second match, Maheshwari Tigers and Maheshwari Champions faced a tough match. Playing first, Maheshwari Tigers scored 88 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 8 overs. Sunil of Maheshwari Tigers scored 42 runs with the help of 5 sixes. In reply, with the help of Aman Pal's brilliant innings of 29 runs, the champions scored 89 runs in 7.4 overs to win the match. On the lines of Pro-Kabaddi, three matches were played. In the first match, Maheshwari Stars defeated Maheshwari Champions by 29-6. In the second match, Maheswari Warriors beat Maheswari Dimonds by 27-20 points. In the third match, Maheshwari Lions defeated Maheshwari Leaders by 40- 12 points.

Prize Money KPL chess tourney on Jan 8

Under the joint auspices of Unite Indore Chess Club and Madhya Pradesh Chess Adhoc Committee, 2nd one day Rs 52,000 prize money KPL chess tournament organized by Eventus and D2Ron 8th January at MR 11 Ring Road Vast SS Indiventus Complex. Hosts Ramendra Dhaka and Sunil Soni said that Playes in 8, 10, 12 and 14 years age groups can participate in the tournament. Interested players can contact Akanksha Awastik and Divanshu Agarwal or to fill the online Google form. Last date for taking admission is 7th January.

