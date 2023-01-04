Indore Sports Update: Jai Rathore Memorial football tourney begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In memory of Jai Rathore, Talent Trophy Seven-a-side district-level football tournament being organised by Indore Football Club began at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. The guest of the inaugural function was Chairman, Municipal Corporation Munna Lal Yadav. The guests were welcomed by Yash Sirsia and Ansh Sirsia.

Rakesh Sirsia, Ramchandra Chauhan, Ramesh Jhirwar, Manak Nagar, Rajendra Patel, Gaurav Jatiya, Ayaz Guddu, Arshad Ali, Baba Pillay and Ajay Yadav Vinayak Thanwar were present. In the first match, SAF Boys beat Silver Star FC 4-1, Anand Football Club beat Silver Star FC Dongargao in tie- breaker 2-0.Youth Football Club defeated ITI Football Club 4-3 in tie breaker.

MP’s under-19 team wins football title

Indo-Nepal Sports Festival Mini Football Tournament which was played at Rangshala Indoor Stadium, Nepal Pokhara recently, in which under-19 team of Madhya Pradesh won the title defeating Nepal 1-0. Kushal Satnami scored the winning goal for MP. Yuvraj Solanki, Ankit Dangi, Arvind, Ayush Sharma, Somu Dubey, Pankaj Vishwakarma, Girish Yadav, Pawan Bairagi, Tauseef and Abhishek Bairagi performed well for their team. The coach was Imran Khan while Santosh Sharma was the manager.

Sumit and Vidushi win medals in National Weightlifting

In the ongoing National Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Competition at Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, Sumit Rajput of Indore won the bronze medal in boys 61 kg weight category. Sumit lifted 98 kg in snatch and 124 kg weight in clean and jerk. In this competition, Vidushi Sharma got the second success for Indore in the women's junior category.

Vidushi lifted 55 kg weight In the snatch and 71 kg and 96 kg in clean and jerk and clinched the bronze medal. Davinder Singh Khanuja, Vimal Prajapat, Sudhir Jacob, Narendra Patidar, Sunil Patidar, Dharmendra Paliwal, Jitendra Swami, Sumit Paliwal, Vikas Joshi congratulated the players on their success, said Shailendra Joshi.

