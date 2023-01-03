Indore Sports Update: Mayank Singh will play Santosh trophy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior National Football Championship, Santosh Trophy, will be held in Kolhapur from January 7 to 15. Indore's Sporting Club player Mayank Singh Rathore will represent the state. Shailendra Verma, Raman Verma, Sandeep Goud, Ankit Rawat, Sunil and Ashish congratulated Mayank for his achievements.

Tahir Hockey Training Center in next round

The All-India Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hockey Competition, organized by Narmadapuram District Hockey Association, began here at Mini Gandhi Stadium, Itarsi. On Monday, a match was played between Tahir Hockey Training Center, Indore and Hockey Balaghat, in which Tahir Hockey Training Center recorded one -sided win (3-0) and entered the next round. Deepak Yadav, Mayur Talodia and Saurabh Dhade scored one goal each.

MPCA ‘A’ Grade Senior Cricket tourney from Jan 6

MPCA ‘A’ grade cricket tournament, which will be played on league-cum-knock out basis, will be organized from January 6. The draw of lots for the competition will be held on January 3, at 4 pm. Teams interested in participating in the event may contact Sudhir Rasal and Jayant Wankhede at IDCA office.

