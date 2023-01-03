Airtel 5G Plus now live in Indore | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Indore, via an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Sujay Chakrabarti CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Indore. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."

"We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first 5G powered hologram to India’s first recreation of a game changing world cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage to India’s first 5G connected ambulance to India’s first private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.