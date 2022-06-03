Indore Sports Update: Ojas, Taha win gold medals at State swimming competition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore swimmers pocketed two gold medals on the second day of the State Swimming Competition being held here at Mhownaka situated Taran Pushkar, on Thursday. In 100-meter boys’ butterfly, Ojas Agarwal won the gold medal. In 800 meter freestyle, Taha Chandurwala secured the top position in the boys section by clocking best time. In 800-m girls, Ananya Julka won the yellow metal. Indore's Sarah Wilson secured the second place. In 200-m butterfly, Param Birthare stood first in the men's category. Similarly, in 200-m butterfly, Kanya Nayyar won the gold medal in the women's category. In 200 m butterfly, Ayushman Singh tasted golden success in the boys section.

Praveen, Shrishti, Meenakshi, Swasti, Ishan, Shaurya post wins

HMG Cup mini-junior badminton tournament started at DPS, Rau on Thursday. More than 90 matches were played on the opening day.

Praveen Mazumdar, Shrishti, Meenakshi, Swasti Sharma, Ishan Abad and Shaurya entered the second round by winning their respective first round matches. About 300 entries have been received for the tournament.

Kamal Kasturi and tournament secretary Wajid Ali and Sumit Tomar said Praveen Mazumdar defeated Anay Srivastava 15-7, 15-5, Aman defeated Akshay 15-0, 15-2. Meenakshi defeated Ashanya Badham 13-15, 15-14, 15-10, Ishan Aabad defeated Amesh Bhardwaj 15-5, 15-7, Shaurya defeated Adab 15-10, 15-11 to enter the second round. In other matches, Anshul Patidar defeated Vandesha 15-7, 15-7, Aarav Manmani beat Ravi Shankar Joshi 13-15, 15-7, 15-11, Avneesh Maurya defeated Ivan Jain 15-4, 15-4 , Swasti Sharma, defeated Janhvi Yadav 15-5, 15-4.

Earlier, tournament was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner of State Taxes and International Ultra Marathon Runner Vijay Sohani. On this occasion, Malhari Kale and Anoop Pardeshi were present. Dr Dharam Verma, Director Academics of DPS School presided over the programme.

Asad, Pranav and Torsha Singh clear Taekwondo examination

Prerna Club, Narayan Bagh Child Development and Cultural Center, Narayan Bagh Indore's Asad Baig, Pranav Giri Goswami and Torsha Singh Rajawat cleared the Blue One Line Examination in Taekwondo Sports Color Belt Examination, organized by Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo Sports Association under the aegis of Taekwondo Federation of India recently. At least 30 Taekwondo players of Prerna Club took up the examination. Giving this information, Ram Makhaniya, Technical Chairman of Prerna Club said that successful players were as follows. Nikhil Pal, Ayan Ali Khan, Prithvi Singh Panwar, Sarthak Giri Goswami, Alankrita Pandey, Mishti Pancholi, Niharika Gaur, Rohan Sharma, Rudransh Singh Chauhan, Arnav Lashkari, Namita Pal, Shreya Gaur, Priyanka Chandravanshi, Pooja Chandravanshi and Yuvraj Prajapat secured yellow Belt, Harshita Tomar, Himanshi Samaria, Riddhima Mehra, Prakhar Garde, Armansingh Kushwaha, Mohit Borasi and Mayank Borasi secured Green Belt, Arshan Baig, Madhusudan Sharma Green One Line, Jayant Vyas, Anshuman Chaturvedi and Kashish Kashyap Blue Belt, Asad Baig, Pranav Giri Goswami and Torshasingh Rajawat passed the Blue One Line Belt examination. Dhirendra Gupta, Ram Makhaniya, Pratigami Sharma, Himanshu Rai, Mohit Kale, Ayush Baurasi Bhavya Agarwal, Sanjeevani Verma, Ayushi Jain, Mahak Rokade, Radhika also got success. Mairal, Anjali Banjara, Anjali Chauhan, Anjali Verma, Diksha Gupta ,Sakshi Gupta and the technical chairman of Taekwondo Association Gajanand Sunhare congratulated successful players.

CM honours Pappu Yadav with Indore Pride award

In the closing ceremony of Indore Pride Day, two-time Olympian and Arjuna awardee Pappu Yadav was honored by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On this occasion, state ministers Tulsi Silawat and Usha Thakur, MP Shankar Lalwani and MP Olympic Association's vice-president Om Soni were present, said Indore District Wrestling Association President Omprakash Khatri .