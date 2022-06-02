e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh given to labour in building collapse in Shahpura

A building collapsed in Shahpura area under which one labourer Ramnarayan (65) had died and two others sustained injuries, said the Shahpura police, on Wednesday evening.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 04:08 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District administration Bhopal has sanctioned the amount Rs four lakh to the kin of the deceased who had died when a building he was working on had collapsed on Wednesday, said the officials on Thursday.

Collector Avinash Lavinia told media that the amount of Rs four lakh has been sanctioned to the family.

Assistant commissioner of police Shahpura Virendra Mishra told Free Press that a three floor house situated in A-sector area collapsed and three labourers were trapped under the debris.

Two labourers were rescued, but one- Ramnarayan (65), died when he was taken out by the rescue team of state disaster response force (SDRF).

ACP further added that someone had purchased the house and the owner wanted to remove the old construction.

Sources claimed that as many as seven labourers were working to demolish the building when the incident happened.

Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur after the mishap had consoled the family and has assured all possible help to the family.

