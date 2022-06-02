Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh announces to contest assembly elections 2023; likely to battle from Churhat constituency

Congress leader Ajay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh has announced that he will contest election in the upcoming state assembly elections 2023.

Singh is likely to contest from Churhat assembly seat in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

He has further said that he will not battle the election but also will win. The political equation in Vindhya region has changed and the Congress Party will get an unprecedented majority in the assembly elections, he added.

Around a month ago, Singh, however, said that he was not claimant for the ticket in the assembly elections. He would only campaign for the candidate whomsoever the party gave the ticket.

Singh also said that the public were fed up with the behaviours of BJP leaders. The BJP government has reduced the four lane road connecting Maihar and Chitrakoot to two lanes. They failed to make Singrauli into Singapore. The announcement of making Maihar a district also did not fulfil. All these issues were against the BJP, he added.

On the other hand, BJP said that it is Singh's decision to contest the elections or not. Singh has lost the assembly election 2018 and then has lost Lok Sabha elections 2019. With this his claim can be inferred, BJP leader Harishankar Khatik said.

Ajay Singh is son of late Madhya Pradesh CM and the former union minister Arjun Singh.