Urban Bodies Elections: Bhopal, Indore to vote on July 6, phase II polls on July 13

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After announcement of panchayat elections in the state, dates for urban body polls were declared on Wednesday. The elections will be held in two phases. The first phase will take place on July 6 and the second on July 13. The results for the first phase will be announced on July 17 and for the second phase on July 18.

The model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force with the announcement. Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur will vote in the first phase on July 6.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Basant Pratap Singh gave the information in a press conference on Wednesday. He said that elections would be held in a total of 347 bodies. Polling will be held in 133 bodies in the first phase and 214 in the second phase. 19,977 polling stations have been set up in the state.

Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Sagar, Singrauli and Satna municipal corporations will go for elections in the first phase on July 6.

Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena will go for polls in the second phase on July 13.

In every ward of Indore and Bhopal, 5-5 EVMs will be kept in reserve. NOTA option will be given. The mayor of the municipal corporation will be directly elected by the public. Councillors will choose the president of the municipality and the city council. Case will be registered for giving false affidavit. It will be necessary to take permission for meetings and rallies.

BP Singh said that out of 378 urban bodies already constituted, the tenure of 321 bodies has been completed. The tenure of 57 bodies is yet to be completed. Elections will be held in 318 out of 321 civic bodies and for 29 municipal councils out of 35 newly formed urban bodies, i.e., 347 urban bodies.

He said that in 347 urban bodies, 6,507 councillors and 16 municipal mayors would be elected by the commission through direct system. The President and Vice-Chairman will be elected by elected councillors of the municipality and municipal councils.