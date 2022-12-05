Indore sports update: MP players shinein national kickboxing

e-Paper Get App
Indore Public School, Sanwer Campus gets success

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Kickboxing Competition, organized by National Kickboxing Federation WACO India, held in Chandigarh recently. Coach Rahul Jat said 35 players from Madhya Pradesh participated in which Eklavya  Singh Tomar, Adit Sahu,  Shriya Namdev, Jayant Saini, Aarti Choudhary, Yashmit Thapa ,Tanmay Das won the medals in their respective categories. Aarti Tomar, president of NGO Arunabh Education and Health Welfare Association, and acting president Narendra Singh Tomar distributed track suits to players. Susha Nair, principal of Intellect Heights Academy congratulated winning players.  This Information   given by President of Indore Kickboxing Association, Ashwini Rathore.

State-level school TT, shooting begins

School Education Department's 66th state-level school table-tennis, rifle shooting age group 14,17,19 boys/girls competition began  at Emerald Heights International School on Sunday. Guests were welcomed by Sanjay Mishra, Vinod Poddar, Neeta Vaishnavi, Prashant Vyas, Uttara Panse. Mukteshwar Singh director of Emerald Heights presided over the programme. District Education Officer Manglesh Vyas, and competition coordinator Prashant Mahant were also present on this occasion.  The programme was coordinated by Sandeep Mishra  and Ghanshyam Karole accepted the gratitude.

State-level sub-junior netball competition starts

Under the aegis of Netball Sports Association, the first state level sub-junior netball competition is being organized by Indore District Netball Association at Prerana Bal Niketan School Rau. This competition was inaugurated by Rajesh Mahant,  Vishwamitra Tiwari Laxman Dater  and Govind Singh Baghel School director Rajesh Soni and  Deepak Dubey  were present as a special guests. The  vote of thanks was proposed by  Abhishek  Mukati.

Indore Public School, Sanwer Campus gets success

Indore Public School, Sanwer Campus achieved success in the Chief Minister's Cup athletics and football competition organized by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department recently.  Participants from about 20 schools of Sanwer  Tehsil participated in the competition organized at Indore International College, Indore. IPS Sanwer's student Yuvraj Singh Dabi earned gold medal by performing brilliantly in short put and won gold medal in 100m and earned silver Medal in Race. Similarly, Adarsh Patel also won gold medal in 200m race.  On this success, Principal Shalini and all the staff congratulated the players and their coach Bharat Malviya.

Sporting Union Indore is district champion

Sporting Union Indore became the district champion in the inter-district club championship organized by the Indore District Football Association by winning the Mega final. In the final held at Emerald Heights School, Sporting Union defeated Challenger United and   Warriors Club Football Mhow. Trophy was given to the players by Mukteshwar Singh and Kailash Dutt Pandey. Now Sporting Union will participate in the Madhya Pradesh Club Championshi

