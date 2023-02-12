Indore Sports Update: Mahajan to represent India in World master's Tennis

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Indrakumar Mahajan will represent India in the ITF World master's Tennis Team Championship. The tournament will be played in Turkey from March 19. Mahajan is the only player from Madhya Pradesh to be selected for the tournament and will participate in the 35+ age group. Mahajan was the winner in singles and runner-up in doubles in the M-400 Seniors Tennis Tournament held in Indore for the World Tennis event.

Inter class sports events held

Under the 'Khelo India campaign', various inter-class sports events were organised in the Annual Sports Week held at Tirathbai Kalachand School run by T Choithram Foundation from February 1 to 10. Events were divided into two groups. Kabaddi, Basketball and Table tennis were arranged.

For the Juniors, Classes VI to VIII, the events comprising of Chess, Relay race, Thread race and skipping were held. For the primary classes I to V, a range of traditional races and events including lemon, sack, simple, card boat and hurdle race were conducted. Various sporting events benefitted the children with a lot of exercise and great fun. Besides, it also inculcated skills of teamwork, co-operation, a feeling of community and togetherness among students in the name of sports.

In all, there was a win- win situation for all the students. The winners of various disciplines were awarded medals and certificates by the school Principal Amit Trivedi. In his address, he said that winning is not everything but the will to participate in various games and making effort to win is important. He congratulated the students on their incredible performances full of energy and enthusiasm throughout the week.

Rameshchandra Goud Memorial ‘B’ Grade Elite Cricket Tournament

Organized by New Central India Academy under the auspices of IDCA, the final match of Rameshchandra Goud ‘B’grade Cricket Tournament was played between Rau Club and Ajmera Club at Nandi village, in which Ajmera Club, batting first, scored 234 runs for 9 wickets in 45 overs. Sarthak Kohli contributed 92 and Karan Ajmera made 45 runs. Shyam Chaudhary took 4 wickets. In response, Rau Cricket Club scored 235 runs losing 9 wickets in 44.4 overs and won the match by 1 wicket.

Rishabh Vaishnav hit 144 and Rajendra Sisodia contributed 41 runs. Raj Tiwari and Anuj Sisodia took 3 wickets each. After the match, the prize distribution ceremony took place in the presence of Santosh Chaikhande Chandrashekhar Bhatti and Sudhir Rasal. Guests were welcomed by Sachin Goud, Ramlal Kaptan and Trishul. Best player Ajay Jain, Best Bowler Abhishek Pancholi and Man of the Match Rishabh Vishnav of the final were adjudged.

PMB Gujarati Commerce College wins bodybuilding title for 39th time

Team of PMB Gujarati Commerce College once again won the divisional-level body building competition of Devi Ahilya University. This is the 39th time, the college has won this university level team championship.

A total of 39 college teams participated in this competition organized by Vidyasagar College at Shri Ram Gym Robot Gym. Naman Pathrod, Mohammad Faiz Khan, Tushar Parmar, Gaurav Rathore, Mrityunjay Panchal, Swayam Sonkar, Neeraj Chauhan, Mohit Prajapat, Varun Karotia and Gagan Yadav participated and performed excellently for the college team. On this achievement, Narendrabhai Patel,President of Gujarati Samaj, honorary general secretary Pankajbhai Sanghvi and members of the administrative committee, Principal Dr Abhay Jain, sports committee convener Dr Rafi Mohammad Sheikh and sports officer CB Holkar congratulated team members.

Yoga players felicitated

Yoga players-- Harshita Patel, Tanvi Kamdar, Sadgi Patel, Renuka Mandloi, Tanishka Patel, Rudraksh Thakur and Sandesh Patel were felicitated for their outstanding performance in various yoga competitions in a programme held at Pothens Public School recently. Senior educationist Dr SL Garg, Director Sosamma Pothan, Principal Sumit Narang, Sports Officer Rajendra Singh Sisodia and Rahul Zaki were present.

DG visits CSWT, plays volleyball

SL Thoussen, Director General of Border Security Force, reached Indore on a two-day visit to Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) and Auxiliary Training Centre, Border Security Force, Indore.

During his visit, the DG played volleyball and took keen interest in sports activities.

He was welcomed at the airport by Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, Inspector General, CSWT. The DG was briefed about the ongoing training activities at CSWT. Later, he addressed the officers of CSWT & STC stressing on the importance of training using state-of-the-art technology and training aids in view of the changing security environment.

During the tour, the DG met the trainers and trainees. The Director General will also visit Indore training area and the Revati range and interact with the shooters of the Central team and shooters taking training under the Prahari Bal Vikas Yojana. He will also take the Prahari Sainik Sammelan which will be attended by the posted staff of CSWT and STC.

