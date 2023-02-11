Indore Sports Update: Naveen, Varnika to lead MP roll-ball team

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 19th Senior National Roll Ball Competition will be held in Jammu from February 13 to 16. State men and women’s teams will participate in it. Mmembers of MP teams were announced by association president Mahesh Joshi.

MEN: Naveen Chouhary, Aditya Awasthi, Abhishek Singh Jadon, Guruvachan Singh Chauhan, Jalaj Sisodia, Adarsh Tamarkar, Tanmay Mehta, Bharat Tomar, Utkarsh Seni, Lalit Satwase, Yogesh Sharma, Deepesh Choudhary, coach Suryadatt Joshi and Manager Yogesh Chaudhary.

WOMEN: Varnika Upadhyay, Jiya Joshi, Ashwini Bilauniya, Kritika Laddha, Khushi Wankhede, Vinita Gund, Seema Gangwania, Trupti Kaur Seni, Coach Rakesh Srivastava and Manager Himesh Budhwani.

Grand opening of invitational Cricket tourney in NDPS

A grand inauguration of four-day 3rd Invitation Inter-School Cricket Competition for Under-12 was held at New Digambar Public School, Indore on Friday.

Principal Winston Gomez and manager DM Tokar were the guests of the function. Daly College, Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School, Advance Academy, Choithram Manik Bagh School, Choithram Nipania School, Shishukunj School North Campus, Vidyasagar School and host team NDPS registered their participation in this competition. On the first day, a T-20 match was played between Choithram School, Nipania and Advance Academy. Advance Academy scored 134 runs and set a target of 135 in front of the opposition team. Chasing the target, the Choithram team was reduced to 44 runs. Hitansh Chauhan of Advance Academy won the man of the match by taking 3 wickets for 33 runs.

Saumya honored with DG Medallion, Medal

Saumya Nair of IPS Academy Institute of Engineering and Science represented Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Directorate, NCC in the Republic Day Camp 2023 held in Delhi.

She played role of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the Inter Directorate ballet competition and was also the main anchor of her Directorate. During this camp, she was awarded the DG Medallion, Medal by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Awarded with citation and medal by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Awarded with Certificate and Appreciation Medal by Additional Director General. Principal Dr Archana Kirti Choudhary, Chairman Achal Choudhary, Yogendra Jain and sports dignitaries appreciated the efforts made by Saumya.

Nice performance by Aarf and Akshat

In the Moira Cup under-13 cricket tournament, organized by Devaj Cricket Academy, a match was played between RBCF and Star Club. RBCF scored 280 runs for 5 wickets in 50 overs while batting first. Aarf Sheikh scored an unbeaten 109 and Abir Pistariya scored 61 runs. Ghazi Kamal took 3 wickets. In response, Star Club were reduced to 78 runs in 27 overs and lost the match by 202 runs. Rudra Sharma scored maximum 24 runs. Akshat Dhakete took 5 wickets

Christian Eminent win by 30 runs

In another match was played between Christian Eminent and CCI, in which Eminent, playing first, scored 208 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs. Yashraj Tiwari scored 44 and Dev Upadhyay made 34 runs. Anugrah Kale took 2 wickets. In reply, the CCI team was able to score only 178 runs in 48 overs and lost the match by 30 runs. Abhishek Dhakad scored 74 runs and Ayush Jatav scored 34 runs. Yashraj Tiwari took 3 and Siddhant Sharma and Rudra Tenguria took 2 wickets each.

Infit ‘A’grade cricket tourney from Feb 21

Bhaskar Cricket Academy is organizing Infit’ A’ grade cricket tournament from February 21. The draw of lots will be held on February 18 at 5 pm at IDCA office. The tournament will be played on knock out basis. Interested’ A’ grade teams can contact Sudhir Rasal and Jayant Wankhede at IDCA office for the participation.

MP’s boys win overall championship

Indore: Under the Khelo India, Kalaripayattu was organized at Gwalior. Madhya Pradesh boys team won the overall championship while girls team captured second overall trophy said Gajendrasingh Rathore, secretary of the Association.