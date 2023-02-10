Indore Sports Update: MP wins All India Muaythai Cup

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the All-India Muaythai Cup organized at Indore Public School recently, the Madhya Pradesh team captured the overall champion trophy by winning 43 gold medals while Assam secured placed second followed by West Bengal.

About 500 players and 50 technical officials from 17 states participated in this championship. The prizes were distributed by Padma Shri Purshottam Dadhichi and Achal Choudhary, Director, Indore Public School. On this occasion, WMC chief promoter Balakrishna Shetty, managing director Ashutosh Dadhichi, Ali Hasan, Sudha Pandey, Principal IPS and Rahul Vyas were present. Vishwamitra Awardee Shihan Jaidev Sharma, Rajesh Malviya and Santosh Rathore congratulated the players on their achievements.

Medal to Kalaripayattu MP team

Under the Khelo India Youth Games, Kalaripayattu was played in LNIP, Gwalior from Feb 8 to 10. Madhya Pradesh team brought medals to the state. In the high kick event, Gaurav Dangi of Indore won the gold medal. He achieved a height of 9.3 feet. Indore's Namami Saxena and Vaidehi Rathore won the bronze medal in the long staff fight event, informed by Gajendra Singh Rathore.

Silver to Rohit Prajapat

Rohit Prajapat of Ujjain won the silver medal in the 71 kg freestyle category in the ongoing KIYG in Bhopal. He lost his bout against Narendra of Haryana. Rohit had defeated Nishant of Delhi in the semi-finals, said Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri.

Best performance by Sartaj Academy’s players

Players of Sartaj Academy performed well in the KIYG Indore District Mini and Sub-Junior Open Badminton Competition held recenlty. Man Badjatya and Tirth Goyal were runners-up in 11 year category boys doubles. Yashika Jaiswal, Devanshi Garde, Arav Goyal and Arohi Goyal also played well, said coach Dharmesh Yashalha.

Parchani badminton tourney from Feb 15

Archandass Parchani veterans badminton tournament will be played here at Nehru Stadium from February 15. Interested shuttlers may send their entries to RPS Nayyar, Dharmesh Yashlaha, Vishal Chandwani, Shekar Tiwari, Vinay Ramchandani, Prakash Dudeja, Shalini Paedeshi and Manish Trivedi on or before February 13.

Suraj and Shubham hit centuries SS Commune in semi-finals

Under the MPCA ‘A’ grade one day/ two day cricket tournament, a match was played between SS Commune and Shriram Sports in which SS Commune scored 387 runs for 9 wickets in 90 overs. Suraj Vashisht scored 122 and Shubham Rathore scored 136 runs. Chandrashekar Mandloi bagged 5 wickets. In reply, Shriram Sports could only manage 312 runs in their first innings in 76 overs. SS Commune got a significant lead of 75 runs. Tripuresh Singh contributed 132 and Rudransh Singh contributed 101 runs. SS Commune won the match on the basis of first innings lead and entered the semi-finals.

Easy win for RBCF

In the Moriya Cup Under-13 cricket tournament, a match was played between Indore Colts and RBCF at GACC ground. Indore Colts scored 155 runs in 45 overs when Bhavya Chahal scored 44 and Manaswa Verma made 31 runs. Arnav Ghodgaonkar took 5 wickets. In reply, RBCF scored 158 runs in 41 overs for the loss of 5 wickets and won the match by 5 wickets. Ghodgaonkar contributed 41 runs and Raj Lanwar made 45 not out. Arnav was presented match ball by umpire Sudhir Rasal for allround performance.

Ramesh Bhatia Memorial cricket tourney from Feb 20

Ramesh Bhatia Memorial’ A’ grade cricket tournament will be played from February 20. The draw of lots will be held on February 15 at IDCA office from 5 pm onwards. All the’ A’ grade clubs registered with the IDCA will participate in the competition. The tournament will be played on league-cum-knock out basis with red ball. Teams interested in participating in the event may contact Sudhir Rasal and Jayant Wankhede at IDCA office.

Good show of Indore division

In the Staff Officer Athletics Competition organized at Bhopal, players of Indore division performed well. Rajat Rose and Anurag Tiwari of Indore won medals in men's category and Shivkanya Gupta and Sushma Borade in women's category. Shivkanya Gupta secured first position in shotput, Sushma Borode secured first position in women's 100m race, similarly Rajat Rose secured first position in 100m race and shotput. Anurag Tiwari secured the first position in javelin throw. Sports Officer of Indore Division Hemant Verma, District Sports Officer Ghanshyam Karole and Satish Sitole were also present in the competition.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)