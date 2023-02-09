Indore Sports Update: MP players shine in all-India Muaythai Cup

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In all-India Muaythai Cup, players of Madhya Pradesh achieved medal success by performing well. President of Madhya Pradesh Muaythai Association Ashutosh Dadhich said on the second day, boys and girls competitions of under-8 and under-10 categories were held at IPS School.

Gold medal winners are: Arnav Rathore (MP), Asatitva Kushwaha (MP), Kalyani Srivastava (MP), Avnor Kaur (MP), Radhika Prajapati (MP), Trinabh Goyal (MP), RV Gehlot (MP), Anjika Kushwaha (MP) Navya Bhatewara (MP). Silver Medal: Daniel Ali (MP), Arthav Pardeshi, (MP), Avisha Damor, Samardeep Singh (MP), Manan Kushwaha (MP), Simreet Kaur (MP), Harshit Singh Ranawa (MP), Hardik Khatke (MP), Tanisha Sharma (MP), Harshit Kushwaha, Lakshya Dangi (MP), Joharan Khan (MP).

Indore's Hansaben wins bronze

In Khelo India Youth Games at Bhopal, international wrestler from Indore Hansaben defeated Haryana international Manju Kumari. She won the bronze medal for Madhya Pradesh. Olympian Pappu Yadav, Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri, Govind Gurjar and Vinay Kumar congratulated Hansa for her achievement.

Yadgar Trophy’ B’ Grade Plate Cricket Tournament

Devj Academy wins title

In the Yadgar trophy ‘B’ grade cricket tournament, organized by Ravi Club, the final was played between Devj Academy and HMG Academy. Devj Cricket Academy batting first scored 198 runs in 31 overs, in which Sanskar Verma scored 68 and Raghav Soni made 45 runs. Rishikesh Rathore took 6 wickets.

In reply, HMG Academy managed only 60 runs in 16 overs and lost the match. Nilesh Pradhan scored maximum 25 runs for the losers. Harish Dangi, Shubh Hardia and Keshav Soni took 3 wickets each.

Ashish Bhati appointed judge of National Taekwondo tourney

National Senior Taekwondo Championship will be held in Pondicherry from Feb 10 to 12. In this competition, Indore’s Ashish Bhati has been appointed as judge. President of Indore Taekwondo Development Association Prashant Mahant, Secretary Vikas Simraiya and all office-bearers congratulated Ashish on his achievement.

Indore district is handball champion

Under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Handball Association, the 51st state-level senior handball women's competition was held at Satna, recently. Indore district defeated Gwalior district by 21-20 in a hard fought match. Anushka Solanki was declared the best player of the tournament. Madhya Pradesh Handball Association president Deepak Jain Tinu, general secretary Hardeep Singh Ruppal, Geeta Thakur, Tabassum Khan, Arjun Lamba, Rahul Chitre, Ganesh Chauhan, Rishabh Jarele and Kishan Batu congratulated winning team.

