Indore sports update: Lunawat Memorial under-18 cricket tournament Rohit Jatav hits double century

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rohit Jatav's double century helped Laxmansingh Goud Cricket Academy to register a comfortable win over Rau Club by 246 runs in the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 cricket tournament being played here on Saturday.

The first match was played between Laxman Singh Goud Cricket Academy and Rau Club at Rau ground in which Laxman Singh Goud Cricket Academy won the toss and scored 379 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Rohit Jatav scored 210 runs while Vicky Kunnad contributed 126 runs. Ankit Singh took 1 wicket for Rau club. In reply, Rau Club could score only 93 runs in 24 overs and lost the match by 246 runs.

Abhay Singh contributed 21 runs for Rau Club, while Rishabh Bhandari took 4 wickets for Laxman Singh Goud Cricket Academy. The man of the match award was given to Rohit Jatav.

Christian Eminent Academy win by 3 wickets

In the same tournament, a second match was played between Vijay Club and Christian Eminent Cricket Academy at Mangalia ground in which Vijay Club won the toss and scored 195 runs in 43 overs. Harsh Solanki scored 50 and Shikhar Gangrade made 43 runs. Umesh Pagare took 3 wickets and Niraj Grover and Pranav Karodia bagged 2 wickets each for Christian Eminent Cricket Academy. In reply, Christian Eminent Cricket Academy scored 196 runs in 42 overs for the loss of 7 wickets and won the match by 3 wickets. Ayush Gora contributed 47 runs. Prashant Kajre took 3 and Siddharth Sharma took 2 wickets for Vijay Club. Man of the match award was given to Ayush Gora.

Indore Colts win by 56 runs

In the third match, Indore Colts won the toss and batting first scored 194 runs all out in 46 overs. Mohit Parmar scored the highest 48 runs. Madhav Tiwari and Ayam Verma took 3 wickets each. In response, AKCA team could score only 138 runs in 38 overs and lost the match by 56 runs. AKCA’s Madhav Tiwari scored 39 runs. Ayan Khan, Anjaneya Shukla and Mohit Parmar bagged 3 wickets for Indore Colts. Man of the match award was given to Mohit Parmar.

Star Club win by 9 runs

In the fourth match played between RBCF and Star Club in which RBCF decided to field first. Batting first, Star Club scored 238 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs, in which Dipesh Dabi, Sukhman Saluja and Abhay Singh contributed 44 runs each. Sameer Chahar took 5 and Garv Shaligram bagged 3 wickets. In response, RBCF scored 229 runs losing 9 wickets in 50 overs and lost the match by 9 runs. Ansh Bagadia contributed 113 and Aditya Jolly contributed 53 runs, Rakshit Panditiya, Sachin Mandloi and Rahul Sahni bagged 2-2 wickets for Star Club. The Man of the Match award was given to Ansh Bagadiya.

MYCC win by 221 runs

In the fifth match played between 78 Sports and MYCC at Gymkhana Ground, MYCC Batting first scored 355 runs in 50 overs in which Avi Pal contributed 124 and Abhishek Yadav contributed 73 runs. Raj Raghuvanshi bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, the team of 78 Sports were bundled out for 134 runs in 34 overs and lost the match by 221 runs. Abhijeet Saktawat contributed 32 runs. Kshitij Jha, Krishna Goud and Siddharth Jonwal took 2 wickets for MYCC. Man of the Match award was given to Avi Pal.

State-level wrestling competition begins

Suresh Yadav, secretary of MP Wrestling Association, said under-20 state level wrestling competition was inaugurated by MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, Olympian Pappu Yadav, Vikram awardee Om Prakash Khatri, Govind Gurjar, Vikas Yadav and Hemant Pandey at Vijaybahadur Vyayamsala on Saturday.

On this occasion, Radheshyam Arya, Mahasinghrao and Ashok Chauhan were also present. Indore's international wrestler Hansaben reached the semi-finals. Ashish Sonkar of Jabalpur, Juhi Chawla of Bhopal, Hariom Puri of Khandwa, Chhaya Patel of Khandwa and Himashi Punjabi of Bhopal also entered the finals. At least 280 wrestlers are participating in the state-level competition.

Roller skating team honoured

In Holi Milan, organized by Indore Sports, the roller skating team, which will participate in nationals at Chandigarh, was honoured by MLA Ramesh Mendola. On this occasion, club’s founder Karansingh Sekhawat, BCCI representative Rajusingh Chauhan, Councilor Chandu Rao Shinde, Rajendra Rathore, Raj Kapoor Sunhare, Virendra Yadav, Bhavani Shankar Joshi, Ravi Pujari, Hukam Chowk Sanjay Chawla and Jitu Tomar were present.

Madhya Pradesh Handball team announced

The 50th senior men's national handball championship, organized by Rajasthan State Handball Association under the aegis of Handball Federation of India, will be organized in Jaipur from March 20 to 25. President of Madhya Pradesh Handball Association Deepak Jain Tinu and secretary general Hardeep Singh Ruppal declared the team. The best wishes to the players was given by Rajkumar Tank, Sandeep Ghalge, Rajkumar Sengar, Vijay Rawal, Kulwant Saini, Pawan Sharma, Mahendra Singh Bhatia, Shahid Hussain and Arjun Singh Lamba.

The team members are -

Dipesh Senger captain Indore, Brajesh Chouhan Indore, Suraj Yadav Indore, Rahul Chitre Indore, Yash Dua of LNIPE, Deepak Patel of LNIPE, Kishan Batu Indore, Harish Gill Indore, Parveen Kumar of MP police, Akhilesh Verma Khargone, Vinod More Bhopal, Abhinav Uniyal of LNIPE, Ranveer Singh Indore, Omprakash Gwalior, Rohtash Kumar Gwalior, Chechnya Sharma Indore, Roman Yadav Bhopal and Ashutosh Ranjan of LNIPE.

Coaches: Deepesh Pawar & Bharat Pandey, Manager Pradeep Pargi.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:47 AM IST