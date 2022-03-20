Indore: City's ortho surgeon Dr Pankaj Jain falls in hotel lift's shaft, dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A pall of gloom prevailed among the medical fraternity of the city on Saturday with the news of the death of Dr Pankaj Kumar Jain who died in Hyderabad on Friday night.

Head of Orthopaedic department in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital Dr Pankaj Kumar Jain accidentally slipped and fell into the elevator shaft of a hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Friday.

He had gone to Hyderabad to fix his daughter’s wedding with a businessman there.

Cops in Hyderabad informed the media that Jain was waiting for the lift on the sixth floor and ignorantly opened the door of an extra unused lift and stepped inside. He fell into the shaft and suffered grievous injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Dr Jain’s friend Dr Pravin Agrawal told media that his body was brought to Indore through air ambulance on Saturday evening and his funeral will take place on Sunday.

“He was one of the toppers of his batch in 1980. He had done MBBS and MS from MGM Medical College, Indore and had got the second rank in the MPPMT exam in 1980,” Dr Agrawal told media.

Dr Jain had also participated in the orthopaedic conference ‘INDOCON’ held a few days ago in the city.

Indian Medical Association-Indore also paid tribute to Dr Jain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:14 AM IST