Indore Sports Update: Indore Badminton Gaurav Samman for 35 players

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If players are honored for their successes, they get inspired, said Collector Ilaiah Raja while attending the Indore Badminton Gaurav Samman ceremony, organized by Indore District Badminton Association, here at Nehru Stadium Badminton Hall on Sunday. On the occasion badminton were felicitated. Players were given racket and Yonex AS-2 shuttlecock. IDBA also honoured them with cash prizes for performing in the state and national level badminton competitions in 2022-23. At least 35 players were given an Rs 2 lakh and sports materials. On this occasion, MP Olympic Association vice president Om Soni, Hitendra Mehta and Jitendra Mehta were present as special guests. Senior vice president Anil Bhandari, vice president Hitendra Mehta, secretary RP Singh Nayyar, joint -secretary Dharmesh Yashalha, treasurer Vishal Chandwani, Manish Trivedi and Kamal Nayyar were also present.

Ajay, Sahil, Navya and Anvesha on top

Sanjay Ajit Kasliwal Memorial Chess Academy, run by Mahavir Bal Sanskar Kendra, is organizing Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Rapid Chess event here. Ajay Virwani, Sahil Dadwani and Navya Goyal bagged 4.5 points each in the senior section. Prakash Yadav, Darsh Kansal,Vivan Jain, Nikhil Mahajan, Abhiraj Singh, Aarav Porwal, and Chidesh Jain are placed second place with 4 points each. In U-10 category, Anvesha Chhajlani is on top with 5 points. Ved Nair, Dakshit Sodani, Jai Khandelwal, Divyan Papdiwal, Arinjay Jain are second with 4 points.

Monthly medal round golf tourney concludes

The Royal Garha Golf Club organized its monthly medal round golf tournament on May 14. In this Tournament, 34 golfers from Indore, Ujjain, Mhow , Bhopal & Dewas participated. The Best Gross Score winner trophy was won by Upendra Upadhyay. The Best Gross Score Runner up trophy was won by Capt BJ Singh. The Net Score Winner Trophy for Adult was won by Vivek Yadav. The Net Score Trophy of senior citizen was won by Dr Rajesh Kasliwal. The net score trophy of Ladies by Ankita Bakshi. The net score trophy for juniors was won by Suhani Kanash. The net score trophy for sub junior was won by Master Samar Khatri. The trophy of Close to the Pin was won by Dr Rajesh Kasliwal while Special Junior trophy was won by Master Pankaj of Golf Academy. Trophies were presented to the winners by chief guest Mir Ranjan Negi.

Harsh of Prakash Hockey Club in Madhya Pradesh team

Harsh Yadav, a player of Prakash Hockey Club has been selected in the Madhya Pradesh team. Working President of Hockey Indore Association Devkinandan Silawat said that the Madhya Pradesh team will participate in the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior National Championship. The tournament will be played in Rourkela from May 18 to 28. Madhya Pradesh team was announced by Lok Bahadur, Secretary, Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Harsh's coaches are former international players Mirranjan Negi, Ashok Yadav and Sarwar Khan. MP cabinet minister and Prakash Hockey Club President Tulsiram Silawat, MP Olympic Association President Ramesh Mendola, Vice President Om Soni congratulated Harsh on his selection.

Real Rajasthan and Haryana Warriors play draws

Three matches were played on Sunday in the Just Kabaddi League hosted jointly by Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Krida Bharti and Vikram Sports Club. The first match was ended in a 40-40 draw between Real Rajasthan and Haryana Yoddha. The second match was played between MP Royal and UP Dhurandhar. MP Royal won the match by 18 points. MP Royal got 57 marks while UP Dhurandhar got 39 marks. The third match was played between Delhi Damdar and Bengaluru Tiger. Till the last 2 minutes, the score of both the teams was equal at 40 all and in the end Delhi Damdar won the match by 3 points. Former Advocate General Banwari Lal Yadav senior advocate Ravindra Singh Goud, Ullas Kulkarni, Murli Sonkar, Sheikh Aslam, Rakesh Sirsia, Kunj Bihari, Hiralal Gokhru and Sanju Malviya were introduced to the players. Harish Thakur, Ashish Danae ,Atul Prakash Jain. Govardhan Jarwal .Dharmendra Thakur Ramprakash Gautam. Sunil Thakur Mannalal Indoriya and Paramjeet Singh Pammi welcomed the guests.

