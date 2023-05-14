Indore Sports Update: Elections of MP Softball Association executive committee held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Ramesh Mendola elected unopposed as president, Dr Praveen Anavkar as secretary and Shrikant Thorat as treasurer in the AGM of MP Softball Association held recently.

The executive board: President Ramesh Mendola, Senior Vice President :- Pradeep Narulkar, Vice President :- Sameer Gupte, Kaushal Shivre ,Vivek Moghe, Anil Srivastava, Savita Parkhe. Secretary Dr. Praveen Anavkar, Co-Secretaries - inesh P. Prasanna (Tikamgarh), Rajeev Srivastava (Dewas), Rashid Khan (Shajapur) Rakhi Chauhan (Ujjain), Subodh Chaurasia (Indore) .Executive Members:- Dinesh Taylor (Bhopal), Girish Soni (Shajapur), Ashutosh Purohit (Khargone), Sameer Killedar, Ashwini Gangrade (Harda) ,Amit Kumar (Betul). Liaison Officer :- Chandrakant Sangole. Office Secretary :- Rakesh Mishra.

On this occasion, Mendola said that all the district associations should come forward and make maximum efforts for the promotion of the game. Dr Pradeep Talvelkar, joint-secretary of Softball Association of India and secretary of Maharashtra Association, was also present as an observer. The above election programme was completed by Election Officer and Senior Advocate Jatin Sehgal. At the end of the programme, former secretary Sameer Gupte proposed a vote of thanks.

Rapid Chess tourney begins

Under the joint auspices of Sanjay Ajit Kasliwal Memorial Chess Academy and All Indore Chess Association, run by Mahavir Bal Sanskar Kendra, the Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Open Rapid Chess Competition was inaugurated by Vimla Devi Kasliwal. Vikas Jain, Dr Anupama Jain, Apoorva Jain were also present on this occasion.

Anil Fatehchandani conducted the programme and Piyush Zamindar expressed gratitude. The competition is being organized in 2 categories and 100 players are participating in it. The main arbiter is FIDE Arbiter Yash Tulapurkar. The venue of the competition is 52 Kanchan Bagh, Indore.

Vishwesh in sub-junior boys hockey national team

Tahir hockey training Centre’s Vishvesh Singh has been selected in the sub-junior boys national team of Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Thakur's coach is Mohd Yakub Ansari. Thakur has represented the national team in the past as well. Association secretary Kishore Shukla said that the sub junior hockey tournament will be played at Rourkela from May 18 to 28.

AKCA, Indore Colts register wins

Organized by Maharaja Yashwantrao Cricket Club under the aegis of IDCA, a match was played under the Sardar Shri Sucha Singh Ghumman Smriti T20A grade competition.The first match was held between AKCA and Shriram Cricket Club. In which Shriram Cricket Club won the toss and elected to field first. After the fall of AKCA's first wicket, Atharv Joshi played a brilliant innings of 66 runs off 43 balls, which included 8 fours and 2 sixes. Nikunj Jain scored 26 off 16 balls and took the team's score to 155 for 8 in 20 overs. Dipendra Thakur and Krishna Gond got 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Shriram Cricket Club's Rudransh Singh played an excellent inning of 73 runs off 50 balls with the help of 10 fours. Tripuresh Singh's 22 runs off 21 balls also did not work for the team and Shriram Cricket Club could only manage 144 runs for in 20 overs. AKCA won the match by 11 runs. Aman Joshi and Sachin Vishwakarma got 2 wickets each. Arthav Joshi was adjudged man of the match.

Similarly, another match was played between Indore Colts Cricket Club and Laxman Singh Goud Cricket Academy. Indore Colts won the toss and elected to bat first. Yash Malakar scored 32 runs off 18 balls with the help of 1 four and 3 sixes. Saransh Bhargava also contributed 27 runs off 29 balls. However, the team was able to score only 121 runs in 20 overs. Rishabh Bhandari got two wickets. Chasing the target, Ishaan Bhati scored 28 runs and Rohit Jatav scored 15 runs from Laxman Singh Goud Cricket Academy. The entire team could only manage 94 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 27 runs. Madhur Seth took 3 wickets for 9 runs in 4 overs. Madhur Seth was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant bowling.

Bengaluru Tiger, UP Dhurandhar and Delhi Damdar win matches

Three matches were played on Saturday in the Just Kabaddi League, organized by Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Krida Bharti and Vikram Sports Club. Bengaluru Tiger won by one point. Bengaluru Tiger scored 46 points while Madhya Pradesh Royal scored 45 points. The second match was played between UP Dhurandhar and Tamil Titans. Tamil Titans scored 42 points while UP Dhurandhar scored 52 points. UP Dhurandhar won by 10 points. The third match was played between Mumbai Master and Delhi Dumdaar. Delhi Dumdaar scored 47 points while Mumbai Master scored 37 points. Delhi Dumdaar won the match by 10 points.

