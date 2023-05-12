Indore Sports Update: Auction of ITC premier league night cricket tournament held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The auction of 16th ITC premier league night cricket tournament was held at Indore Tennis Club on Thursday. The live auction of 108 players for 12 teams of the Premier League, to be held from May 13 to May 21, 2023, was held in the presence of tournament director Satish Rawat. The chief guest of the ceremony was Sanjay Shukla MLA and Vishal Patel MLA. Competition sponsor Divyansh ji (Shivangi Sariya) attended the auction as special guest and Anil Dhupar Secretary Indore Tennis Club, Anil Mahajan Trustee, Henmat Patwa Trustee and Arjun Dhupar Trustee and all the members of the tournament organizing committee were present.

Rapid chess competition from May13

Under the joint aegis of Sanjay Ajit Kasliwal Memorial Chess Academy and All Indore Chess Association, the Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Open Rapid Chess Tournament will start from May 13 at 5 pm. President of All Indore Chess Association Anil Fatehchandani and Piyush Zamindar said that the two-day competition will be held in two categories-Senior and U-10.

Players born in 2013 can participate in U-10 competition. In the senior category, U-15, U-12, U-10 and U-21 winning players will be given cash prizes of Rs 21,000 and attractive trophies and medals. The competition was started in 1994 and since then the Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Chess Competition has been organized every year in May. Chief arbiter of the competition is FIDE arbiter Yash Tulapurkar.

Inter-District Taekwondo Competition concludes

An Inter-district karate competition was held at Khargone recently. Players of Indore participated in different weight categories. The players who secured the position are-

1. Anshit Thapa - 1st position

2. Raj Kishore Mehta - 2nd position

3. Devendra Mehta - 3rd position

President Prabhu Kaushal (Guruji) and Secretary Hemlata Pagare congratulated the players.

Two students selected for Asian Games trials

Anushka Solanki, a student of MBA of Indore International College and Praveen Singh Sisodia are participating in the trials for the 19th Asian Games to be held in Delhi. On this occasion, head of the institution Akshanshu Tiwari, Academic Director Dr Vikas Jain, Principal Dr Manjit Kaur Arora, Nursing Principal Poornima Japatapi, Law Principal Dr Surendra Asati, Sports teacher Rahul Chitre and all the staff wished them good luck.

Indore Sports and Laxman Singh Goud Academy win matches

A match was played between Indore Sports and Vijay Cricket Club in the Sardar Sucha Singh Ghumman Smriti T20A grade tournament, organized by Maharaja Yashwantrao Cricket Club, under the aegis of IDCA on Thursday. Indore Sports won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bowlers of Indore Sports took 4 quick wickets of Vijay Cricket Club while performing their best. Vaidik Vani of Vijay Cricket Club scored 32 runs in 35 balls. At the same time, Abhishek Rathore contributed 11 runs. In this way the whole team got out for 92 runs in 18.5 overs.

Both Indore Sports openers Shubham Sharma scored 18 and Paras Jain made 23 runs. Shubh Khatri scored 14 runs and Indore Sports reached the target of 93 runs with 9 balls to spare. Vinay Garasia and Nilesh Sharma took two wickets each for Vijay Club. Ayush Verma was adjudged man of the match for his bowling effort.

In another match, Laxman Singh Gaur Cricket Academy defeated Bhaskar Academy. Laxman Singh Goud Academy won the toss and elected to bat first. Initially, the batsmen looked in trouble but Ankur Singh, who came to bat scored 81 runs off 49 balls with the help of 4 fours and 5 sixes and remained unbeaten. At the same time, Ishaan Bhati scored 29 runs in 22 balls and remained unbeaten. The team scored 168 runs for 3 wickets. Abhishek Fatrod took two wickets and Saurabh Yadav took one wicket for Bhaskar Academy.

Chasing the target, only Shantanu Raghuvanshi from Bhaskar Academy was able to reach respectable score. He made 42 off 35 balls while Karan Tahliani contributed 18 runs. Laxman Singh Goud Academy's bowlers Siddharth Raghuvanshi and Ravi Mandloi took 3 wickets each. Laxman Singh Gaur Academy won this match by 51 runs. Ankur Singh was awarded man of the match for his brilliant 81 runs.

District swimming competition on May 16

Khandwa District Swimming Association will organize a district swimming competition on May 16 at Arihant College, Khandwa Road in memory of Pt Umashankar Joshi.

Secretary Rakesh Joshi said the Khandwa district team was selected to take part in the the state competition to be held in Neemuch. The competition will be inaugurated in by former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma, Kavita Kasliwal, Manohar Dhawan and Abhay Verma. Manish Birthare, Komal Dixit and Ramesh Joshi will be present on this occasion. Gaurav Hardia of Arihant College, Indore, Priyanka Malviya of Khandwa and Umesh Pachori of Omkareshwar can be contacted for admission. The last date to participate in the competition is May 14.

Daly College Open All India Ranking Tennis Tournament

Vaidehi, Avni, Arij and Manvendra in final

Madhya Pradesh's Vaidehi Shukla, Maharashtra's Avni Desai, MP's Mohd Ariz Khan and Maharashtra's Manvendra Trivedi entered the finals of the Daly College Open All India Ranking Tennis Tournament.

Vaidehi Shukla easily defeated Sambodhi Joshi of Rajasthan 6-0, 6-0 in the semi-finalsof 12 years girls category in the competition held at Daly College. Vaidehi dominated the entire match and did not allow the opposition players to win a single game. In the second match Avani Desai easily defeated Jeshana Mehta of Gujarat 6-1, 6-1.

In the semi-finals of boys of the same age group, Mohammad Ariz Khan defeated Vishwas C of Maharashtra by 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 after a hard fought match. Ariz lost the first set but after that he changed his strategy and got the advantage. Manvendra Trivedi of Maharashtra defeated Trishir Dhawan of Madhya Pradesh 6-4, 6-3. Maharashtra's Krishna Rani could not pose any challenge to Madhya Pradesh's Samarth Bhargava in the semi-finals of the Boys Under-14 age group. Samarth won the match 6-2, 6-0. However, Madhya Pradesh's Aarush Jain had to struggle to get past Parth Gaikwad of Maharashtra. Aarush won the match 6-3, 6-4.

In the semifinals of girls of the same age group, Palak Malviya of Madhya Pradesh easily defeated Vaidehi Shukla of her own state. Palak conceded just three games in the entire match and won the match 6-2, 6-1. Asmi R of Madhya Pradesh. entered the final by defeating MP's partner Jain 6-4, 6-4.

Exciting matches in the doubles category -

In the semi-finals of Boys Under-12 doubles, the pair of Manvendra and Devansh defeated Sahastrarjuna and Arij 6-3, 6-4. They will now face Pranav and Vishwas in the final. The pair defeated Advik and Thrissur 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-finals. In the doubles semi-finals of 14-year-old girls, Palak and Saaghi pair easily defeated Pari and Harshita 6-0, 6-0. They will now face the pair of Asmi and Kashvi, who defeated Vaidehi and Anvi 6-1, 6-0. In the Boys Under-14 age group, the pair of Parth and Krishan defeated the pair of Aarush and Aman 6-4, 6-1. In the other semifinal, the pair of Mayank and Raunak defeated Ayushmann and Rahasya 6-2, 6-1.

Haryana Yoddha, UP Dhurandhar and Tamil Titan win matches

Hosted jointly by Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Krida Bharati and Vikram Sports, three matches were played on Thursday. Haryana Yoddha won the match by scoring 59 points against Mumbai Master’s 29 points. In the second match, UP Dhurandhar scored 57 points against Real Rajasthan’s 38 points. UP Dhurandhar won the match by 19 points. In the 3rd match, Tamil Titans made 50 pts against MP Royal’s 24 pts. Tamil Titans won by 26 pts.