Indore Sports Update: Indore Academy post thrilling win over Hyderabad

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Football World Cup may have ended on Sunday but the excitement of football is still on in Indore and city’s Nehru Stadium is offering exciting sporting events every day. On Monday, Indore Academy created a big upset by defeating City FC adorned with foreign players. Academy defeated Hyderabad in sudden death. In the second match, Rajasthan United Jaipur defeated Young Brothers Mhow in the tiebreaker.

In All India Gold Cup cash prize football competition, organized by Moira Sariya and Sports and Youth Welfare Department in memory of former ministers Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Aren, hosted by the Central Gymkhana Club, the main round matches gave the audience a glimpse of international level football. Indore Academy beat City FC, Hyderabad team 7-6 in penalties. In the second match also, Rajasthan United Jaipur and Young Brothers Mhow were tied 1-1. Ayush scored for Rajasthan in the 18th minute and Piyush equalized for Young Brothers in the 38th minute. Rajasthan then won via tiebreaker 5–4 .

Shruti wins Sub-Junior Billiards title

Under the aegis of Indian Billiards-Snooker Association, Tamil Nadu's K Shruti defeated MP’s Saanvi Shah and won the sub- junior Billiards title. Shruti registered win by 112-106 in a thrilling match in the second national SAGE Billiard and Snooker championship played on Monday.

In this title match held in 1 hour time format, Shruti initially took lead, but then Saanvi hit back and took the lead to make the match interesting. But in the last minute, Shruti performed a great game and won.The third position was won by Natasha Chetan of Karnataka by defeating Ananya Patel of Gujarat.

Top players reach quarterfinals

'Central India Squash' and 'PSA' running in Daly College on the second day of the 'World Challenge Tour Squash Championship, top players entered the quarterfinals by winning the second round matches.

P.S.A. Zaheed Salem (Egypt), Veer Chotrani (India), Mohamed Gowhar (Egypt), Saif Ashraf (Egypt), Akanksha Salunkhe (India), Urvashi Joshi (India), Lauzyan Gouri (Egypt), Amina Al Rihani (Egypt), Velavan Senthilkumar (India), Ali Hussein (Egypt), Macy Levy (France), Abhay Singh (India), Sanika Chowdhury (India), Tanvi Khanna (India), Eng Hamouda (Egypt) and Mena Hamed (Egypt) won her matches to enter the quarterfinals.

Nosheen secures third position in judo tourney

A talented judo player of the city and first year BCom student of BAB College, Nosheen Khan secured the third position in under 48 weight category in the just concluded Inter College judo competition organized by DAVV, Indore.