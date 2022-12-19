Madhya Pradesh: PWD likely to submit report on water logging in Indore's cancer hospital today, officials keep fingers crossed

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration is keeping its fingers crossed that the PWD will find a concrete solution for the two-decade-old water logging problem in the basement of the Government Cancer Hospital. The project implementation unit of the PWD is likely to submit its report today.

The team had surveyed the basement a couple of days ago at the direction of divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, who visited the hospital and directed the team to submit the report at the earliest.

Water level has decreased to half a foot from five feet |

“The water logging problem in the basement of the hospital is about two-decades old and many experts have failed to find the reason behind the water logging. However, we recently drained the water out of the basement with the help of pumps and even got the drainage line cleared with which the level of water has gone down to half a foot from about five feet,” superintendent of Cancer Hospital Dr Ramesh Arya said.

He added that the IMC staff had de-clogged the drainage line till Madhumilan Square, but the problem has not been eradicated.

“We believe that the team will now find the solution to the problem as only half feet of water is remaining in the basement. We are waiting for the team’s report and will implement the solution,” Dr Arya said. The basement of the hospital has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and it increases the risk of vector-borne diseases among visitors.

Over the years, the administration spent Rs 40 lakhs to find a solution. Earlier, the PWD had handed over the work to a private contractor, but he also failed to find a solution.

The long persisting problem of water-logging in the basement is of utmost concern as it is also damaging the foundation of the hospital building.

Meanwhile, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the PIU of PWD will submit its report in the meeting chaired by the divisional commissioner. “We will take action as per the report to get rid of the water-logging problem,” he said.