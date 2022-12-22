Indore Sports Update: Gujarat's Anya is sub-junior snooker champion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anya Patel of Gujarat won sub-junior girls snooker in the second SAZE National Billiards-Snooker championship organized by Indian Billiards-Snooker Association on Wednesday. She defeated Karnataka's Natasha Chetan 3-1 in the final. Anya won the match 48-51, 48-10, 51-12, 52-10.

Rajasthan, CRPF Jalandhar win matches

In All-India Gold Cup cash prize football tournament, organised by Moira Sariya and Sports and Youth Welfare Department in memory of former ministers Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Aran and hosted by Central Gymkhana Club, Rajasthan United Jaipur defeated AIIMS Football Club Delhi 3-1. In the second match, CRPF Jalandhar had to toil hard against Indore Academy.

After remaining goalless during stipulated time, Rajendra found the net for Jalandhar merely three minutes before the final whistle of extra time.

Partha shines in Renaissance College win

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department is organsing inter-school district-level cricket tournament for men. Teams of 32 colleges of Indore district are participating in it. In the first semi-finals played at GACC Ground, Renaissance College defeated St Paul to enter finals.

Partha Singh Thakur’s stellar performance both with bat and ball helped Renaissance win by 73 runs. Thakur made 67 runs and then took four wickets for 28 runs in eight overs.

In the second semifinals, IPS College defeated Maharaja Ranjit Singh College by 7 wickets.

SDPS’s Rudraksh wins silver

The inter-school cluster 1 to 4 under the aegis of Indore Sahodaya School Samagam was organized by Mount Index International School recently.

In cluster three, Rudraksh Nagore of SDPS International School won silver medal in inline skates category in boys 8 to 11 years age group. Vanshika Nagar also won silver medal in quad skates in girl’s category in 8 to 11 years age group. School director Anshul Sojatia, principal Pratibha Kanoongo, Himanshu Saxena and Megha Mishra congratulated players.