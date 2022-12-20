Indore Sports Update: Colorful closing of Marthoma Karate Trophy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marthoma Trophy Karate Competition concluded in colourful manner at Marthoma High Secondary School recently. On the closing occasion, President of Indore District Karate Association ACP Head Quarter Ajay Bajpai was present as chief guest with Inspector Radha and Inspector Shivam Thakkar.

The program was presided over by Senior Principal Father Reverend Ninan. On this occasion, Principal Joy Varghese, Girija V Menon, Seenu Thomas and Subhash Satalkar. Executive President Ashok Sen, Narayan Chandelia, Vishwas Trivedi, Manoj Bajaj were al so present. The programm was conducted by Priyanka Chauhan. The guets were welcomed by Vikas Bhatia, Ajay Shukla, Radhika Pandit and Sharmila Nandanwal. The vote of thanks was proposed bu Vinay Yadav.

Manas Thackeray secures first position

In Under-18, Manas Thackeray secured the first position and won gold in Black Belt Kumite event. Manas congratulated by Meena Thackeray and karate officials for his achievements.

MP Wrestling Teams announced

Madhya Pradesh wrestling team will participate in the senior national wrestling in Visakhapatnam from December 21 to 23. Lalit Kaushal will be the captain of Madhya Pradesh wrestling team.

The team members are:-

Free style-57KG - Saurabh Parmar,6 1KG - Lokpal Gohar,65KG Lalit Kaushal,70kg - Govardhan Jat,74kg - Raja Babu Verma,79kg - Shubham Singh,86 kg - Vijay Yadav,92 kg - Raj Sangate,97 kg - Ashish Yadav,125 kg - Gaurav Sharma.

Greco Roman-55kg - Raju Bourasi,60 kg - Udit Patel,63 kg - Kejas Yadav,67kg - Ankush Yadav,72 kg - Akash Yadav,77 kg - Rajendra Gurjar,82 kg - Abhishek Yadav,87 kg - Awadesh Patidar,97 kg - Vikas Prajapati, 130 kg - Mudassir Khan.

Woman-50kg - Shivani Pawar,53 kg - Pooja Jat,55 kg - Madhuri Patel,57 kg - Rani Rana,59 kg - Pushpa Vishwakarma,

62 kg - Nupur Prajapat,65 kg - Pardita Thakur,68 kg - Chanchal Bourasi,72 kg - Aneri Sonkar,76 kg - Pranjal Sonka.

Coaches will be Janardan Singh, Govind Gurjar, Shakir Noor, Fatima Banoo, Manager Vijay Chaudhary (Ujjain).Olympian Pappu Yadav, Vikram awardee Omprakash Khatri, Suresh Rane, Vikas Yadavwished team for better performance.

Dr Saeed Alam and Rashid approved self-defence coach

A self defense instructor training seminar was organized in Mumbai under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development Government of India in which Dr Saeed Alam and Abdul Rashid participated. A t the end of the seminar, an examination was held in which they passed both theory and practical examinations and got the distinction of becoming approved self defence coach. It may be noted that Saeed Alam has been giving self-defense training to girls and women for the last 36 years and Abdul Rashid for the last 10 years.

Hockey World Cup trophy welcomed by former players

India is going to host the Hockey World Cup. Earlier, the World Cup trophy toured India and reached Madhya Pradesh, where the hockey players of the city welcomed it.

Working President of Hockey Indore Association Devkinandan Silawat said that the World Cup trophy is on a tour of 16 states to increase the enthusiasm towards the national game. On Sunday, the trophy reached Bhopal where it was received in the hospitality of Lok Bahadur, secretary of Hockey MP Association and former international player Mirranjan Negi. Olympian Jalaluddin Rizvi, Olympian Sameer Dad, NIS coach Ashok Yadav, former DSP BR Yadav, Shailendra Verma, Neeraj Tandon, Wasim Sarvar Khan and a large number of former and present sportspersons and dignitaries were present during the occasion. This trophy from MP will be handed over to the Maharashtra Hockey Association. The World Cup tournament will be played in Odisha (Bhubaneswar/Rourkela) from January 13 next year.

