Indore Sports Update: Squash Championship begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the daly College, Central India Squash and PSA World Tour Squash Champion ship brgan on Sunday. The guest of the inaugural function was Principal Dr Gunmeet Bindra. On this occasion, Deputy- Principal Ahemed Ansari and tournament observer Rajeev Reddy were also present.

IPSC Football Tournament from today

A fair of football teams from different states of the country will be held in Indore. Teams from schools across the country will compete in the All India IPSC Football Tournament to be hosted by the Emerald Heights International School. Principal Siddharth Singh said that the tournament will start from December 19. In this, teams of boys of 19 years age group will participate. For this, the school ground has been specially prepared so that the players can get international level experience.

Savita Kharadkar nominated National Youth National Games selector

Savita Kharadkar, basketball coach at Daly College and international basketball player has been nominated as the selector of the Indian youth team for the Youth National Games to be held at Indore from December 21 .Savita Kharadkar has been honored with the Eklavya and Vikram Awards and she is the first woman from Madhya Pradesh to be nominated as a selector in all three categories (Junior, Senior and now Youth) .