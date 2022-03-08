Indore Sports Update: Daly College Principal XI win friendship match, Rambagh 11 win title at Vidhayak trophy cricket championship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A friendly match between Daly College Principal XI and ISPORA was played at Scindia Ground of Daly College, on Sunday. In the match held every year, Daly College Principal XI won by 65 runs. Daily College Principal XI won the toss and elected to bat and scored 145 runs in 15 overs. Sunil Danke scored 55 not out and captain Neeraj Badhoutia made 22 runs. For ISPORA Nilesh Karosiya bagged 1 wicket and Vijay Gunjal took 2 wickets. In response, Karthik, who came to handle the innings after fall of 3 wickets in the very first over of ISPORA, scored 54 runs. ISPORA team could manage only 80 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 15 overs. Thus Principal XI won the match by 65 runs. ISPORA president Om Soni handed over the trophy to Neeraj Badhoutia, Captain of the Daly College. During this, Sports Officer of Daly College Harish Benby, Utpal Banerjee, Vishal Khardkar, Ravi Tiwari, Anil Tyagi and secretary ISPORA, Vikas Pandey were present.

The prize distribution function was conducted by Vice Principal Ahmed Ansari.

Vidhayak trophy cricket championship: Rambagh 11 win title

Rambag 11 defeated Sneh 11 by 65 runs and won the prestigious Vidhayak cricket trophy. The exciting final was played here at Chimanbag Ground in the presence of MLA Akash Vijayvergiya and hundreds of spectators.

In the final, the match started with grand fireworks and singing of national anthem.

Batting first, Rambagh 11 scored 155 runs but Sneh 11 managed only 90 runs and lost the match by 65 runs. Arpit Goud of Rambagh 11 scored 80 runs in 22 balls and took 3 wickets and later he was declared Man of the Match. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya witnessed the final live from Uttarakhand and also connected through video call. Asha Kailash Vijayvargiya was the chief guest of the prize distribution function. Indore Collector Manish Singh, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra, Bhagwandas Sabnani, Sant Ram Gopaldas Maharaj, IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal, Chandurao Shinde, Sandeep Shah, Krishna Diagnostics sponsors of the championship Alpa Shah, Ishita Shah, Anoop Mishra Anshul Mishra, ACP Hiranagar, Muktesh Singh, Harpreet Singh Bakshi, Sanjay Lunawat, Harinarayan Yadav, Ganga Pandey, Atiq Khan, TI Rakesh Modi, Tehsildar Preeti Bhise, DSP Raghuvanshi, District Sports Officer Reena Chauhan and District Registrar were present. After the program, MLA Vijayvargiya honored all the workers engaged in this entire tournament by giving them bats, shirts, thermos bottles and corona protection kits.

Winners

First winner (Rs 5 Lakh) - Rambagh 11

2nd winner (2.5 Lakh) - Sneh 11

Third winner (1 lakh) - joint winner Rajvansh and Raman Club.

Man of the Series (51000) - Nihar Bhatt of Sneh 11

Best Bowler of the Tournament (21000) - Devendra Thakur of Sneh 11.

Best Batsman (21000) - Arpit Gaur of Rambagh 11.

Indore’s Anant wins varsity squash title in England

It is matter of prestige for the city when a local lad Anant Kasliwal won the squash title played at England’s Coventry city-situated Warwick university, recently. In under-19 category, Anant defeated England’s Addi Chai by 11-9,12-10 and 11-8 score. Anant is a student of first year of this university.

State-level junior wrestling from March 19: Winner will participate in Junior National wrestling in Patna

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association Suresh Yadav, Vikram Awardi Omprakash Khatri said that junior state level women's and men's wrestling competition will be held in Indore on March 19 and 20. At least 300 wrestlers will participate in the competition. This event will be conducted under the supervision of Olympian Pappu Yadav following new rules. The competition will be held at Vijay Bahadur Gymnasium. Wrestlers born on 2002, 2003 and 2004 will be able to participate. The 2005 born wrestlers will be able to participate after medical and permission of their parents. Players must bring their original Aadhar Card, Passport, Marksheet. The weighing of wrestlers will be taken from 8 am to 10 am on March 19. The winners will participate in the junior National wrestling championship going to be held in Patna. Players can contact Omprakash Khatri, Govind Gurjar, Vikas Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Vinay Kumar for their participation.

State level Kurash competition concludes: Indore district declared overall champion

The closing ceremony of the 7th state Kurash competition was held in the presence of District Sports Officer Reena Chauhan. The function was presided over by Rajesh Shakya and Prerna Vyas. The guests were welcomed by Lalit Paneri and Mahesh Purohit. The program was conducted by Gopal Paliwal and vote of thanks was proposed by Kailash Batham.

In the tournament, Indore district was declared overall champion while Bhopal secured second place and third place went to Hoshangabad district .The general secretary of the organization, Rahul Vyas, said that the first place players in this competition will represent Madhya Pradesh in the junior National kurash competition to be held in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh from March 11 to 13.

The results of the competition are as follows:-

Boys class

Less than 40 kg -Purab Siya Indore first, Kushagra Vyas Indore II, in 45 kg weight category -Akool Bhopal first, Avi Batham Indore II, Ved Tiwari Hoshangabad III, Devansh Datia first in 50 kg, Babu Kushwaha Datia II, Yogesh Kushwaha Indore III. Yashvardhan III .55 kg- Sumit Tiwari Indore first , Shailendra Shivpuri II Ajay Babu Bhopal III Udyan Singh Shivpuri III .Priyanshu Sen 1st in 60 kgs Harshvardhan Dhar II Sumit and Dhruv Sharma Bhopal 3rd. 66 kgs- Kunal Patel Indore first, Yogesh Majhi Shivpuri II Anurag and Kirti Bhopal III. 73 kg Jatin Prajapati Indore first, Aniket Thakur Burhanpur second,Aditya Tayde Bhopal and Shyam Rewa third . Phalke Indore first in 81 kg weight category

Girl's class

36 kg- Pragya Kumawat Indore First. Charu Chicham Hoshangabad II. 40 kg, Sanjana Sen Shivpuri I, Reena Betul II, Payal Patel Hoshangabad III. 44 kg- Shreya Tiwari Hoshangabad First. Chinmaya Indore II Jagriti Kumawat Indore, Urvi III Third. 48 kg- Sandhya Bhopal first, Yashaswini Indore II Palak Shivpuri Hoshangabad and Shruti Dubey III. 52 kg - Vedika Jaju Indore First, Barkha Kumawat Indore II, Neha Betul III. 57 kg- Shivani Patidar Indore 1, Janvi Gupta Indore II. 63 kg- Varsha Sunane Bhopal First, Pratika Pal Indore II.70 kg Ghosiya Ali Hoshangabad first. Radhika Uike Betul first in weight of more than 70 kg.

