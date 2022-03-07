Bhopal: Newspaper owner Pyare Miyan gets life imprisonment for raping minor girls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A court here in Bhopal has sentenced Newspaper owner Pyare Miyan to life imprisonment for raping minor girls.

Pyare Miyan was arrested from Kashmir in July 2020 a few days after a case under various sections of IPC was registered against him.

Presently, he lodged in Jabalpur Jail. On Monday, he appeared before the special court of additional session judge Savita Verma through video conference.

The court found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Pyare Miyan was booked after a group of minor girls were found by police in an unconscious state. He later reached the police station and tried to bribe an inspector against releasing the girl. He had identified himself as the grandfather of the girls.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Two school students killed in road mishap

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:54 PM IST