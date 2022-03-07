e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

Bhopal: Newspaper owner Pyare Miyan gets life imprisonment for raping minor girls

Pyare Miyan was arrested from Kashmir in July 2020 a few days after a case under various sections of IPC was registered against him.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A court here in Bhopal has sentenced Newspaper owner Pyare Miyan to life imprisonment for raping minor girls.

Pyare Miyan was arrested from Kashmir in July 2020 a few days after a case under various sections of IPC was registered against him.

Presently, he lodged in Jabalpur Jail. On Monday, he appeared before the special court of additional session judge Savita Verma through video conference.

The court found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Pyare Miyan was booked after a group of minor girls were found by police in an unconscious state. He later reached the police station and tried to bribe an inspector against releasing the girl. He had identified himself as the grandfather of the girls.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
