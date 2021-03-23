Indore sports update: A grade mega cricket tournament from March 24

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last week of March is going to be the Mahakumbh of cricket in Indore. Under the guidance of Indore Divisional Cricket Association, Shriram Sports Group is going to conduct 'Expos Live TV' A Grade League cum Knockout Trophy -2021.

The tournament will begin on March 24. There will be league matches till April 3. This will be followed by a semifinal on April 6 and a final match on April 8.

All 14 teams of’ A’ grade are participating in this tournament, which are divided into four groups. The format of the tournament will be league cum knockout. There will be league matches first, followed by knockout matches. Four teams playing semi-finals will be selected through a knockout match. It will have two teams playing finals.

The tournament is of’ A’ grade, so the same team is participating in it, which is recognized in’ A’ grade cricket. The matches will be played at different grounds in the city.

Chandrasekhar Bhati of IDCA said that the tournament would be played as per IDCA rules. Each match will be 50–50 overs and will be played with a red leather ball. The team whose match is fixed on the date will have to come on the same day. The date and venue of the match will not be changed.

The competition will be inaugurated on 24 March at GACC Ground. The inauguration will becondcuted in the presence of MLA Mahendra Hardia, IDCA Secretary Devashish Nilose, former Secretary and Ranji Trophy Selector Amitabh Vijayvargiya, IDA former Director Rajesh Udawat and Editor-in-Chief of Expos Live TV Pawan Singh Rathore.