Wrestling coach wanted for 5 murders in Rohtak held in Delhi

New Delhi

Sukhwinder, the main accused in the murder of 5 people at a wrestling academy (akhara) in Haryana’s Rohtak was on Saturday arrested from Samaypur Badli by the Delhi Police in a joint operation with Haryana Police.

"He would be produced in court and then handed over to the Haryana police," said a senior police officer.

The Haryana Police were tailing the accused, himself a wrestling coach and there were inputs he is hiding in the national Capital. The Delhi Police, along with members of the Haryana Police, succeeded in identifying the location of the accused and finally arrested him.

Coach Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik and 3 other wrestlers were allegedly gunned down at an akhara on Friday evening by wrestling coach Sukhwinder in a fit of rage over his suspension from the job. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated Manoj had got Sukhwinder terminated from the job on a complaint.

The dead include Manoj, a resident of Saragthala village in Sonepat, his wife Sakshi, Pooja, wrestling coach Satish Kumar and Pradeep Malik. Sakshi’s 3-year-old son and Amarjit were injured. Earlier, Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs1 lakh for Sukhwinder.