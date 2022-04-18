Indore Sports Diary: MP wrestlers win 9 medals at U-17 National Wrestling Championship; Taekwondo colour belt exam held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh wrestlers won 9 medals in the ongoing Under-17 national wrestling championship at Ranchi. Vikram awardee Omprkash Khatri said that the state wrestlers created history by winning 9 medals .Olympian Pappu Yadav praised the performance of wrestlers. It was bad luck for Asian silver mentalist Yogesh Vijore, who failed to win any title.

The Results:

Women's category

46 Kg - Rashi Yadav - Bronze medal

57 Kg - Hansa Ben Rathod - Silver medal

Greeko-Roman Category

45kg-Neeraj Patel - Silver medal

65kg-Mahesh Rathod - Silver medal

45kg-Lakhan Mali - Bronze medal

80 Kg- Himansh Jat - Bronze medal

Free style

45kg - Vardan Rathod - Bronze medal

45kg - Abhishekh Yadav - Bronze medal

65kg- Harshwardhan Bhoyar - Bronze medal

TT player Vishwa dies in road accident

Young Indian table tennis star Vishwa Deendayalan of Tamil Nadu and taxi driver died on the spot while three other players were injured when their taxi collided with a truck collided on their way to Shillong, on Sunday. One of them is said to be in critical condition. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala condoled the deaths and said that a champion player was snatched from us. He said that Deendayalan was all India champion in Under 19 category. Chautala expressed grief over the death of champion player.

Chautala also announced an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and expressed his condolences to them and prayed to God to give them strength to bear the loss. President of Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association Om Soni, general secretary Jayesh Acharya and players have also expressed their grief.

Taekwondo colour belt exam held

A taekwondo colour belt examination was organized in Pink Flower Higher Secondary School under the joint aegis of Indore Taekwondo Development Association and Pink Flower Higher Secondary School recently. Total 204 players appeared from Indore in the examination. The guests of the programme were Prashant Mahant and Narendra Yadav. The function was presided over by Himanshu Soni. Guests were welcomed by Eklavya Awardee player Pooja Gome, Mitisha Simarayiya, Sneha Bhasneya, Baadal Chauhan and Neelam Kulkarni. The programme was conducted by Rachna Pradhan and Manish Joshi. The observer of examination was Ashish Bhati. The vote of thanks was proposed by Vikas Simaraiya .

