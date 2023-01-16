Indore: Sports competitions at GRP to celebrate Makar Sankranti

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Sports competitions at GRP to celebrate Makar Sankranti

They also organised sports competitions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
FP Photo |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday celebrated Makar Sankranti at GRP police line ground where GRP officials flew kites and offered sweets to each other. They also organised sports competitions. Special guest in the programme was SP (rail) Nivedita Gupta.

On this occasion of Makar Sankranti, various sports competitions were held, including tug-of-war, volleyball, kite flying etc. SP Gupta, ASP Rakesh Khakha, and other officials did kite flying and participated in other sports competitions. The winning teams of the competition will be awarded on 26 January.

Indore: Kite-flying, sports events, feasting mark Makar Sankranti in city

Indore: Education stalwarts gather in city as NSIL kick-starts today

Indore: This eagle may never fly again due to Chinese manjha

Indore: No solution yet for Bhairav Temple issue on riverside corridor

Indore: Power plays hide and seek due to kite flying

