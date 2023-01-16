Indore: Sports competitions at GRP to celebrate Makar Sankranti

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday celebrated Makar Sankranti at GRP police line ground where GRP officials flew kites and offered sweets to each other. They also organised sports competitions. Special guest in the programme was SP (rail) Nivedita Gupta.

On this occasion of Makar Sankranti, various sports competitions were held, including tug-of-war, volleyball, kite flying etc. SP Gupta, ASP Rakesh Khakha, and other officials did kite flying and participated in other sports competitions. The winning teams of the competition will be awarded on 26 January.

