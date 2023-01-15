Indore: Mayor flies kites, people play 'gilli danda', 'sitoliya' at 'Mitra Sankranti Mahotsav'

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav participated in the kite festival | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Makar Sankranti was celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm in the city with people taking part in the ‘Mitra Sankranti Mahotsav’ organised by Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Sunday. Bhargav also took part in the kite festival and was also seen playing 'sitoliya' with other people present at the festival.

The Mahotsav was organised at Dusshehra Maidan and was attended by scores of people even though chill has made its return to the city.

Bhargav also played 'sitoliya' with people | FP Photo

The Mahotsav aimed at bringing people together by making them play children's games like kite flying, ‘sitoliya’, ‘gilli danda’, chair race, etc. People participated in all the games actively and enjoyed reminiscing about their childhood days with their friends.

On this occasion, women also organised a program of ‘Haldi Kumkum’ in which married women applied haldi, kumkum to each other as a mark of happy marital life.

A selfie point was also made at the venue for people to click pictures with their loved ones and cherish the memories forever.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Italian film gets best Vindhya International Film Fest Award