Madhya Pradesh: Italian film gets best Vindhya International Film Fest Award

HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Italian film gets best Vindhya International Film Fest Award

MP, too, prevails on the award scene

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
article-image
Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth edition of the Vindhya International Film Festival, Madhya Pradesh, ended with a prize distribution ceremony. The festival was held at Vaishnavi Garden in the district.

Well-known actor and film director Yashpal Sharma, senior journalist Girija Shanker and professor of Hindi literature of Delhi University MK Pandey were present at the function.

After the inauguration of the valedictory function, Roshni Prasad and his team presented folk songs that captivated the audience.

Little children presented a dance to the tune of a song from the Dada Lakhmi film. The best films were awarded at the function. As many as 280 films from 40 countries were screened in the festival. Of them, 30 were chosen for display, and 20 were given prizes in different categories.

A feature film from Italy, Kidnapping, Blackmail and a Dog House, was given the best international award. A film from Madhya Pradesh, The Bicycle Days, was given the best regional feature film award.

The best national short film award was given to Adhiyamanum Almaramm. Mannu from Madhya Pradesh was given the best regional short film award, besides State and Jot Jawari was given the best tribal short documentary film. The special jury award was given to Wanted Thakur from Madhya Pradesh.

Karthik Kappan from South India was given the best director’s award. After the prize distribution ceremony, Sharma gave away mementoes and certificates to the organisers of the festival.

One of the organisers of the festival, Anoop Mishra, spoke about the importance of the festival.

