Bhopal: Congress is neither socialist nor capitalist, says Union minister

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for forest Bhupender Yadav said that though Congress showed inclination towards socialism, it is neither capitalist nor a socialist party. BJP is a nationalist party and has proved it.

The minister was speaking at a session of Bhopal Literature and Art Festival at Bharat Bhawan on Saturday. Shedding light on his book on BJP, he said that there was no difference between BJP before 2014 and after it. It has fulfilled its promises.

Scrapping Article 370 is an example. Stating that communism is in peril, he said that BJP believed in discussions. Speaking further, he said Pandit Deendayal, in 1960s, showed the path of governance by keeping poor in mind. In the last eight years, BJP’s public welfare model was implemented in an effective way.

On party’s debacle in Himachal Pradesh, he said difference of 1 per cent vote prevented BJP from coming to power. He added, “If one party rules for long, then democracy loses meaning.”