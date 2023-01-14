Madhya Pradesh: Sharad Yadav’s mortal remains arrive Bhopal; last rites to be conducted at his ancestral village in Narmadapuram

Sharad Yadav’s mortal remains arrive Bhopal; last rites to be conducted at his ancestral village in Narmadapuram | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mortal remains of veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav arrived at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, on Saturday noon. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the airport and offered wreath to the mortal remains.

Along with Chouhan, Congress leader Digvijay Singh, BJP state president VD Sharma were also present.

Yadav passed away on Thursday night at the age of 75 after prolonged illness.

His mortal remains are being taken to his ancestral village called Ankhmau in Narmadapuram district and his last rites will be conducted there at around 3 PM.

After starting out as a student leader from Jabalpur, Yadav catapulted himself into national politics. Political leaders from across the party lines condoled Yadav’s demise, and a large number of people and politicians are expected to visit Ankhmau village to pay homage to the departed soul.

In his long political career, Yadav won the Lok Sabha election seven times and became a Rajya Sabha MP four times.