Indore: Special Vehicles To Be Bought For High-Rise Fires

Industry House | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire safety audit of all G+3 and taller buildings in the district will be done in the next 10 days. This was decided at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee held here on Tuesday in the wake of Industry House fire incident. For this purpose, SDMs have also been given training. Moreover, additional fire tenders would be purchased and the number of firefighters would also be increased. Fire security arrangements in hospitals and hostels will also be checked.

Collector Asheesh Singh presided over the meeting. In the meeting, it was felt that after the recent fire accident at Industry House effective efforts need to be started to improve the fire fighting systems in the city. IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, additional collectors Gaurav Bainal, Roshan Rai and Nisha Damor, superintendent of police, Fire Brigade SK Kankane, additional commissioner of IMC Siddharth Jain along with all the SDMs and building officers of IMC, SDRF officers, etc were present In the meeting.

It was decided that new vehicles would be purchased for fire fighting as per the requirement of the city. The number of supporting staff including drivers will also be increased. Parties have been formed to inspect the fire safety of the building in the city. A decision was taken to purchase special vehicles for fire fighting in high-rise buildings. Security arrangements in hospitals and hostels will also be checked.

Collector Singh constituted a committee for the establishment and maintenance and operation of safety measures as per rules for the prevention of fire accidents in all buildings of G+3 and which are taller than 15 metres. The committee will ensure fire safety of all such buildings whether government or non-government. The committee will check the maintenance of resources and submit the investigation report. Separate committees have been formed for urban and rural areas of Indore district. Collector Singh gave instructions to ensure arrangements for entry and exit in all such buildings. There should also be adequate arrangements for firefighting. If negligence is found in security arrangements, action will be taken against the concerned.