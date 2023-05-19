 Indore: Special main exam results out, 1,983 candidates selected for PSC-19 interviews
Interviews are likely to be conducted in the last week of June or first week of July.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 01:38 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Declaring results of the State Service Special Main Exam-2019, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Thursday also released the new merit list of 1,983 candidates selected for interviews.

With this, the way has been cleared for the interview of the candidates of PSC-2019 after a gap of four years.

Interviews are likely to be conducted in the last week of June or first week of July.

PSC-2019 prelims was held in 2020 and mains in 2021. The results of both exams were declared but prelims results were revised following court order. The revision made around 2,700 more candidates eligible for the main exam. The MPPSC had conducted special exam for these new eligible candidates.

Nearly 1,400 candidates took the special exam. After merging both the old exam and special exam results, the MPPSC declared a new merit list in which 1,983 candidates were declared qualified for interview round. Many such candidates who were among the selected lot in the old merit list got disqualified in the revised list.

As per 87-13% formula, total 571 vacant posts were divided by MPPSC. As per division, initially interviews would be conducted for 484 (87%) posts and 1,460 candidates would undergo interviews. For the remaining 87 posts, interviews would be conducted after legal tangle over OBC quota is decided. A total of 523 candidates would take interviews for 87 posts.

Government had hiked OBC quota from 14% to 27%, a move which was challenged in the High Court. As the matter is sub judice, the MPPSC is conducting recruitment process as per 87-13% formula.

