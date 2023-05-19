Indore: 5G technology to be a game-changer in telecom field

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 5G technology will be a game changer in the field of telecommunication. One can connect multiple digital devices simultaneously using this technology.

General Manager, BSNL, Rajeev Singhal made this statement at a private hotel during a programme organised by The Institution of Engineers Local on World Telecom and Information Society Day. The chief guest was SGSITS director Dr Rakesh Saxena.

In his presidential address, organisation's president Engineer RP Gautam said that World Telecom and Information Society Day had been celebrated every year since May 17, 1969. This year's theme was to empower the least developed countries. In the era of information and communication technology, today people communicate more than ever before, do business and learn new things. However, less developed countries were still behind. To increase their social and economic development one could be strengthened through ITC. “Through this, we can develop educational system, enhance health care services and promote e-commerce. Today's era calls for pledging for universality in the public and private spheres,” he said.

IIM's Dr Aditya Billauro in his keynote address said that it was important to make weak countries stronger in the field of tele-communication so that they could be brought into the mainstream. He said that the benefit of empowerment should reach the last person of the society. Innovators, businesses, policy makers and citizens were stakeholders and could benefit from the power of telecommunication. Keeping in mind the ICT Development Index, efforts could be made for ICT related upliftment in any country. Development in the field of ICT was important for human development. Human development cannot be imagined without the development of ICT. Hence there was a need for commercialisation of technology and innovation.

Dr. Girish Gaurav Soni highlighted the telecommunication theme. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp. A large number of engineers and eminent citizens were present in the programme.

