Indore: Special Initiative To Be Taken To Make Disabled Self-reliant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special arrangements will be made in the Jansunvai held at the Collector office every Tuesday to resolve pension-related applications of people with disabilities and other needy beneficiaries. The applicants will not have to wander here and there for pension-related matters. Officials of the IMC and other concerned departments will be present in the Jansunvai and resolve the matter.

Similarly, considering the constraints of the disabled people coming to the Jansunvai, special initiatives will be taken to make them self-reliant. For this, a self-employment fair will be organised next month.

Collector Asheesh Singh gave this information in the Jansunvai at the Collector office today. The collector reached among them and listened to their problems. Similarly, he also listened seriously to the problems of other applicants and instructed the concerned officers to resolve them. He instructed that cases must be registered on the CM Helpline so that the applications are resolved within the time limit. He gave instructions to make available self-employment avenues for the disabled to make them financially self-reliant. He said that a fair should be organised for this next month.

In the Jansunvai, 75 applicants applied for motorised vehicles and they would be given the vehicles after verifying the applications. The motor vehicles will be given to the disabled through ALIMCO. In the Jansunvai, additional collectors Gaurav Bainal and Roshan Rai and other officials also heard the problems of the applicants and resolved them.