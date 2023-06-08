Indore: Special Gram Sabhas To Be Organised In 334 Villages For The Ladli Bahna Scheme

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special gram sabhas will be organised in 334 gram panchayats of the district today for the Ladli Bahna scheme.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T has issued guidelines for systematic and effective organisation of gram sabhas. In compliance with the instructions given by him, nodal officers have also been appointed for organising the gram sabhas.

Instructions have been given by the state government to organise special gram sabhas related to Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana on June 8.

Information about the progress of Chief Minister Ladli Bahna Yojana will be given in these special gram sabhas and the utilisation of the amount received under the scheme will be reviewed. The list of eligible women of Ladli Bahna Yojana will also be read out and information about eligible women whose names are still not DBT enabled as seen on the portal will also be given there. The message of the Chief Minister will also be read out in the Gram Sabha.