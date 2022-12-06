Indore: Special campaign to be launched to redress CM Helpline cases

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The rising number of cases of CM Helpline would be disposed of through a special campaign. Collector Ilayaraja T gave these instructions during a review meeting regarding the disposal of time limit letters (TL) that was held here on Monday. It was also decided during the meeting that government school buildings would be thoroughly cleaned and painted. Notices to improve the work was issued to seven offices of different departments were also issued.

The collector reviewed the department-wise resolution of the CM helpline. He directed that the applications lodged under the CM Helpline should be disposed of on priority within the time limit. The ongoing week will be celebrated as CM Helpline Week for the speedy disposal of pending cases. He said that action will be taken against the concerned officer-employee for negligence and indifference.

He said that the officers and employees should improve their work culture and asked them to make their actions result-oriented and to discharge responsibilities with seriousness.

He directed the officials to ensure a positive resolution of every problem faced by the citizens and to be punctual. He directed that notices be issued for work improvement chief medical and health officer, along with the other two doctors of the Health Department, assistant commissioner tribal development, assistant director backward classes, executive Engineer PHE, and the officer in charge of the CM Helpline of the Municipal Corporation for negligence in the implementation of the CM Helpline planning and programmes. He also directed that notice be issued to the district pension officer for his absence in the meeting without information.

It was informed in the meeting that a divisional-level programme would be organised in Khargone on December 14 in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan under CM Jana Seva Abhiyan. Under this programme, panchayat and ward-wise programmes will also be organised in the district. In these programmes, certificates of acceptance of benefits will be distributed to about 2.5 lakh beneficiaries. Necessary directions were given to all the officers in this regard. He instructed in the meeting to bring qualitative improvement in the arrangements of hostels and for the disbursal of scholarships on time. He instructed the officials to investigate the scholarship related to Patel Institute in a case of failure of the transaction. He also instructed that an action plan be prepared for the construction of an Integrated Center and Dharamshala at Patalpani in Mhow.

He instructed to start a cleanliness campaign in all government buildings, campuses especially schools, colleges, hospitals and government offices this month. He also instructed to run a campaign for the painting of schools.