IIM Indore Conducts Management Development Programme (MDP) for the Senior Officials of Ivory Coast, West Africa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore is conducting a Customised Management Development Programme on Good Governance and Innovation in Public Policy for the Senior Officials of the Ivory Coast, Africa, from December 05 to December 15, 2022. The programme is being conducted in association with the Indian Technical and Economic Corporation (ITEC), a wing of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, inaugurated the programme. Shri M. M. Murugappan, Chairman, BoG – IIM Indore, was the Chief Guest. Prof. Subin Sudhir, Chair – Executive Education, and Prof. Prashant Salwan, Programme Coordinator, were also present.

Prof. Himanshu Rai welcomed the officials to India and IIM Indore. Discussing the similarities between Côte d'Ivoire and India, he said that the nations have similar colors in their national flags, namely saffron, white and green, but also share the same values, morals, and ethics. 'This programme has allowed us to come together and learn from each other to identify ways that help strengthen the bond between the nations', he said. Mentioning IIM Indore's mission statement, Prof. Rai said that the programme is contextually designed and will offer insights that will help the officers interact and learn about crucial aspects like governance, administration, education, and sanitation. The programme would generate opportunities to gain wisdom and knowledge so that both nations benefit, he said.

Stating that IIM Indore ensures offering world-class academic standards, Prof. Rai noted that the experts interacting with the officials during the programme are experts in their fields and will help them look in-depth at the administration of Indore – the cleanest city in India. He also shared with the officers various sustainability and green initiatives the institute took. 'Let us come together, learn from each other and share our knowledge to enhance the facilities in both nations. Welcome to India, and rather than studying in India, let's study India together', he concluded.

IIM Indore's BoG Chairman, Shri M. M. Murugappan, shared with the officers the significance of learning together. 'I believe that such programmes don't only help one study but also create a platform for nations to come together and learn from each other. There's no limit to learning. One can learn in the classroom sessions through experience and interaction with each other. The brilliantly designed curriculum will help you gain insights into the Indian administration and governance', he said. Discussing about maintaining a balance between economy and politics, Mr. Murugappan said that a nation progresses only when economics drives politics, and not vice versa. It's time we gain the skills to learn how to balance politics and economy to develop a better nation, and the world, and management is the key. 'I believe management is the art of simply doing what's necessary. Let us come together, learn and share ideas that help us enrich our lives', he concluded.

Prof. Subin Sudhir and Prof. Prashant Salwan also welcomed the officials. They noted that the programme focuses on how a policy is conceptualized, crafted, and implemented. The curriculum includes live case studies on social entrepreneurship, good governance interventions by the Government of India, e-Governance, Municipal Innovative Solutions in a resource constraint environment, etc.

The programme includes sessions on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Methane Gas Plant, Public Transport, Innovation and Strategy, Lessons from Swachh Bharat Mission Indore, Education – Inclusiveness, Girl Child, Infrastructure and e-Education, etc. The officials are from various Ministries of Ivory Coast, including the Ministry of Water and Forests, Ministry of Reconciliation and National Cohesion, Ministry for the Promotion of Good Governance and the Fight Against Corruption, Ministry of National Education and Literacy, Ministry of Interior and Security, etc.

The inauguration concluded with a vote of thanks.