Indore: Some DAVV courses may be out of CUET purview

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which has decided to opt for the common university entrance test (CUET), is likely to bring some of its courses out from the purview of CUET.

Though it did not specify which courses will be taken out from the purview of CUET, the axe is likely to fall on courses that were part of CUET-2022 but still have vacant seats.

The university is likely to add one or two courses to CUET-2023 which were not part of CUET-2022.

A member in the DAVV admission cell said that a committee will be constituted which will decide on merit which course should be part of CUET-2023 and which should not be.

DAVV was the lone state-government-run university from Madhya Pradesh which had participated in CUET-2022 for admission in both its professional under-graduate and post-graduate programmes.

As the session of DAVV started late in November due to the delayed CUET process, many thought that the DAVV would not opt for CUET again. But the university stated that it would be part of CUET-2023.

