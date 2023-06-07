Indore: Some CSIs in IMC are Class 5th or 8th pass, claims Congress corporator 

Indore Municipal Corporation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress chief whip in the council of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Fauzia Sheikh Alim here on Tuesday claimed that some of the chief sanitary inspectors (CSIs) in the corporation are Class 5th and 8th pass and powers that be are trying to conceal their eligibility.

“When I came to know from my sources that some chief sanitary inspectors and their assistant sanitary inspectors are just Class 5th and Class 8th pass, I using RTI Act sought information on educational qualification of all CSIs and ASIs and on what ground they were appointed,” Fauzia said.

She stated that she had sought information on their education qualification but was provided with a list containing names and posts on CSIs and ASIs.

“The information on educational qualification was stonewalled on the orders of powers that be,” she alleged.

She stated that most of the CSIs and ASIs had cleared Vyapam exams and then got postings.

“However, there are others who are not qualified for the posts but are still there because of political patronage,” she claimed.

Fauzia had lodged a complaint with municipal commissioner Harshika Singh about wrong information provided to her on RTI application.