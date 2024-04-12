Indore: Software Engineer Robbed Of Mobile Phones, Laptop By Two

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A software engineer was robbed of two mobile phones and a laptop by a Rapido rickshaw driver in the Lasudia area, police said on Thursday.

Surprisingly, the complainant had booked the auto and he later cancelled it when his mobile number and location was shared with the accused. The CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify him.

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that Rajshekhar Datt, a resident of Bapji Nagar area (permanent resident of Tripura) has lodged a complaint that he is employed as a software engineer with a company in the city.

He had booked the autorickshaw through Rapido a couple of days ago but had later cancelled the booking due to some reason. The next day, an auto driver reached his place and asked him to give some money.

After getting money, the accused along with his friend again reached Datt’s place and snatched his mobile phone from his hand. They also took his other mobile phone and a laptop from the bed and fled the scene. The complainant chased the tow accused but they managed to flee from there. After that he reached the police station and lodged a complaint against two persons.

Datt informed the police that when he had booked and cancelled the ride, his number and location were shared with the suspect. The police are searching for the accused on the basis of his auto number and the CCTVs are being examined.