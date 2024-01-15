 Indore Soars High With Makar Sankranti Festivities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Soars High With Makar Sankranti Festivities

Indore Soars High With Makar Sankranti Festivities

Families and friends joined together, revelling in the joyous atmosphere, with the crisp winter breeze carrying the sound of laughter and the rhythmic hum of kite strings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore Soars High With Makar Sankranti Festivities | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, known for its vibrant culture and traditions, witnessed a spectacular celebration of Makar Sankranti as the city came alive with coloUrful kites dotting the sky and the spirit of festivity permeating at every corner. The two-day festivities commenced at the break of dawn as enthusiastic Indoreans gathered on rooftops and open grounds to engage in the age-old tradition of flying kites on Sunday. Families and friends joined together, revelling in the joyous atmosphere, with the crisp winter breeze carrying the sound of laughter and the rhythmic hum of kite strings.

The city's skyline transformed into a mesmerising canvas of vibrant hues as kites of all shapes and sizes took flight. From traditional diamond-shaped kites to innovative designs, the sky became a testament to the diverse creativity of the participants. The air resonated with the excitement of the ‘kaipoche’ battle cry, a traditional cheer exchanged when one successfully cuts another's kite string. Local delicacies, especially tilgul (sesame and jaggery sweets), were in high demand, symbolising the exchange of sweetness and warmth among friends and family.

A-1 CREATION

Like last year, stalls for distributing free kites to children have been set up this year as well. Interestingly, people are showing preference for kites adorned with portraits of Lord Ram or the Ram Temple. Kites ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 475 and strings ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 500 are available in the market. The celebrations extended beyond the kite-flying arena, with cultural events and traditional performances enriching the festive experience.

Several local organisations and community groups organised folk dance performances, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region. As the day progressed and the sun began to set, the cityscape transformed into a breathtaking display of kites illuminated by the soft glow of evening lights. Indore's Makar Sankranti celebration showcased the city's vibrant spirit and the unity of its diverse community. Though as per Hindu calendar Makar Sankranti is on Monday, residents of Indore celebrated it on Sunday as it was a holiday.

Read Also
Indore: Many Participate In Traditional  Games At Mitra Ki Sankranti Event
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Soars High With Makar Sankranti Festivities

Indore Soars High With Makar Sankranti Festivities

MP: CM Yadav Makes Laddoos At Mahakal To Send For Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration (WATCH)

MP: CM Yadav Makes Laddoos At Mahakal To Send For Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration (WATCH)

‘Gut Bacteria Can Cause Alzheimer’s Disease,’ Reveals IIT-Indore Study

‘Gut Bacteria Can Cause Alzheimer’s Disease,’ Reveals IIT-Indore Study

Indore: Many Participate In Traditional  Games At Mitra Ki Sankranti Event

Indore: Many Participate In Traditional  Games At Mitra Ki Sankranti Event

Indore: IMD Celebrates 150 Years, Gives School Students A Tour To Indore Airport Met Office

Indore: IMD Celebrates 150 Years, Gives School Students A Tour To Indore Airport Met Office