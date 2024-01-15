Indore Soars High With Makar Sankranti Festivities | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, known for its vibrant culture and traditions, witnessed a spectacular celebration of Makar Sankranti as the city came alive with coloUrful kites dotting the sky and the spirit of festivity permeating at every corner. The two-day festivities commenced at the break of dawn as enthusiastic Indoreans gathered on rooftops and open grounds to engage in the age-old tradition of flying kites on Sunday. Families and friends joined together, revelling in the joyous atmosphere, with the crisp winter breeze carrying the sound of laughter and the rhythmic hum of kite strings.

The city's skyline transformed into a mesmerising canvas of vibrant hues as kites of all shapes and sizes took flight. From traditional diamond-shaped kites to innovative designs, the sky became a testament to the diverse creativity of the participants. The air resonated with the excitement of the ‘kaipoche’ battle cry, a traditional cheer exchanged when one successfully cuts another's kite string. Local delicacies, especially tilgul (sesame and jaggery sweets), were in high demand, symbolising the exchange of sweetness and warmth among friends and family.

A-1 CREATION

Like last year, stalls for distributing free kites to children have been set up this year as well. Interestingly, people are showing preference for kites adorned with portraits of Lord Ram or the Ram Temple. Kites ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 475 and strings ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 500 are available in the market. The celebrations extended beyond the kite-flying arena, with cultural events and traditional performances enriching the festive experience.

Several local organisations and community groups organised folk dance performances, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region. As the day progressed and the sun began to set, the cityscape transformed into a breathtaking display of kites illuminated by the soft glow of evening lights. Indore's Makar Sankranti celebration showcased the city's vibrant spirit and the unity of its diverse community. Though as per Hindu calendar Makar Sankranti is on Monday, residents of Indore celebrated it on Sunday as it was a holiday.