Indore: Many Participate In Traditional Games At Mitra Ki Sankranti Event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kite flying, seetoliya, rope pulling, lemon race, chair race, street cricket, kabaddi and Kho kho were among the traditional games which were held at Mitra ki Sankranti event organised by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav at Dussehra Maidan. The programme was attended by Bhargav, cabinet minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, MLA Malini Gaud, party organisation secretary Hitanand Sharma and a large number of commoners.

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav emphasised on the positive revolution starting on this day, symbolising the change brought by the sun with new energy. Silawat remarked that though traditional games are not commonly seen nowadays, Bhargav's initiative will bring about a new change. Ram Leela was also performed by Emerald School children at the event.

Indore: Four Districts In Western MP Consume Over 1 Crore Units Per Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity supply of four districts of Malwa Nimar region has been recorded at more than 1 crore units per day. In the last 24 hours, a total of 10.25 crore electricity units have been supplied to all 15 districts in Malwa-Nimar region.

Managing director of Western Electricity Distribution Company Amit Tomar said that in the last 24 hours, maximum 1.60 crore units of electricity was distributed in Indore district. While Dhar district was in second place with 1.48 crore units, Ujjain district saw supply of 1.12 crore units. Khargone district saw supply of 1 crore units whereas Dewas and Ratlam districts consumed 88 lakh, 72 lakh units respectively.

Indore: Power Plays Hide & Seek Due To Kites

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Power played hide and seek throughout the day at many locations of the city as strings of kites entangled in power lines thus causing faults and disrupting supply. While the teams of West Discom remained busy fixing the faults, the company saw about a 50 per cent increase in complaints related to power on Sunday.

West Discom which generally sees about 800 electricity complaints, received around 1,200 compliant on Sunday. Feeders of 11 KV lines belonging to all 30 zones of the city tripped several times. However, the supply was restored within a few minutes.