MP: CM Lays Stone For Railway’s Regional Training Institute In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with MP Anil Firojiya laid the foundation stone for the construction of a multi-disciplinary Regional Training Institute near Indira Nagar on Agar Road on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the CM said that along with the development of roads, the government is also developing and expanding the railways. The Union government has spent Rs 13,672 crore for the development of the railways. He said, “The land on which bhoomi pujan was performed, there used to be a narrow gauge railway line to Agar. This railway land has been utilised well for a long time and soon a multi-disciplinary regional training institute will take shape here.”

Firojiya said that the training institute will be built at a cost of Rs 175 crore. After this, the second phase work will also start soon. He said that the Central government has sanctioned about Rs 850 crore to develop Ujjain railway station on the lines of the international airports. In the first phase, work will start with Rs 468 crore to upgrade the railway station.

Before the creation of the North Western Railway, there was a Regional Training School in Udaipur under the Western Railway. After the creation of the new zone, Udaipur station was included in the jurisdiction of the North Western Railway. Due to this, the Regional Training Institute fell under the North Western Railway.

In order to provide training facilities as per the rules to the safety and technical category employees and supervisors of various divisions of the Western Railway, there was a need for a separate training centre. Therefore, the multidisciplinary regional training institute will be built in Ujjain.

The construction area of the building will be 13,739 square metres. In the building, a men's and women’s hostel, smart classroom, model room, computer room, kitchen/dining hall, entertainment facility, dispensary, amphitheatre, library, conference room, convenience shop etc will be constructed.

At the beginning of the programme, divisional railway manager Rajnish Kumar gave a welcome speech and detailed information about the construction of the training institute.