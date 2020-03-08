Indore: Smile Ambassador Awards conferred on five

Indore: The Global Dental Center organised Smile Ambassador Awards on Sunday for felicitating five noted denizens of the city from different fields. Higher education minister Jitu Patwari presented the honours.

In the event awardees were honored with the Smile Ambassador Award. Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Asheesh Singh was given award for the cleanest city of the country, Indore airport director Aryama Sanyal for providing Indore Airport world recognition and constantly engaged in helping the needy, Dr Lalita Sharma for educating the needy children through the Open Sky School, Kishore Kodwani for working for a betterment of environment and Rakhi Phadnis for working towards bettering the lives of the differently-abled orphan children.

Minister Patwari said "Humanism is considered paramount in every religion. Human being is a social animal and we should not only think about self but also work for the benefit of others". He further appreciated the initiative of affordable dental treatment initiated by the Global Dental Center.

Braces specialist Dr Madhur Navlani and Ravi K Airan, Director Global Dental Center, said that "Smile Privilege Card Scheme was also launched on this occasion. Under this scheme people can get dental examination and treatment will be done at a minimum fee.