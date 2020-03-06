Indore: Global Dental Center to hold Smile Ambassador Awards

Indore: The Global Dental Center will organise Smile Ambassador Awards on March 8 for five noted denizens of the city from different fields.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon and implantologist Dr Anurag Bhargava and oral diagnostician and implantologist Dr Nimesh Jain said that the event will honour the awardees with the Smile Ambassador Award. The cleanest city of the country award will be given to Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Asheesh Singh, Indore airport director Aryama Sanyal for providing Indore Airport world recognition and constantly engaged in helping the needy, Dr Lalita Sharma for educating the needy children through the Open Sky School, Kishore Kodwani for working for a betterment of environment and Rakhi Phadnis for working towards bettering the lives of the differently-abled orphan children. Higher education minister Jitu Patwari will present the honour.

Braces specialist Dr Madhur Navlani and Ravi K Airan, Director Global Dental Center, said that "Smile Privilege Card Scheme will also be launched on this occasion. Under this scheme people can get dental examination and treatment will be done at a minimum fee. The Global Dental Center is a chain of dental clinics. It is the first start-up dental clinic chain in Central India, opening from Indore. The chain of clinics was started by four friends after 10 years of practice. This attempt will also provide employment to dentists after completing medical studies.