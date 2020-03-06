Indore: School Education Department advisory to all school heads and officers against coronavirus

As the school going children are also susceptible to infection and this is a crucial time for children given the end of the academic year and examination, it calls for immediate measures minimizing the effects of the epidemic.

In the advisory, the department advised the schools to avoid any large gatherings of students during the day in school. Any student or staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in the last 28 days, should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days

It further says, teachers, school staff and students should also be advised about simple public health measures of hand and respiratory hygiene.

Further, frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, switches, desktops, hand railings etc should be disinfected and alcohol-based hand cleansers or sanitizers should be provided in frequented spots of the school.

Following are suggested precautions for prevention of coronavirus in the advisory:

* After sneezing, coughing, toilet etc. and before meeting sick person, cooking or eating food etc. wash hands regularly with soap and water.

* Cover nose and mouth with a handkerchief, tissue or elbow while sneezing and coughing.

* Maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from the person suffering from cough, cold or fever.

* In case of cough, cold, fever or difficulty in breathing, contact the doctor immediately.

* In the case of fever, cold cough and cold, travelling should be avoided. Except for the classes where the student has board exams, students suffering from cold, cough and cold, will be allowed to leave. Schools also have to request parents/guardians that the children are not sent to school until they recover.

* Even if the examination of a child suffering cough and cold is going on, the child should not be allowed to come to school. An alternative arrangement should there for all such students. Schools will be able to make decisions in their discretion regarding alternative arrangements.

* If a student suffering from cold, cough and cold is taking the 10th or 12th-grade board examination, the examination centre invigilator will ensure that the student uses the mask and follows the protocol mentioned.